This AAU summer season has held a lot of basketball for the Missouri Phenom and 3 Boonville girls - Addison Brownfield, Kourtney Kendrick, and Kennedy Renfrow.

The season started in April traveling to St. Louis to the Coach T Classic. Meanwhile, in May, they were in Ames, Iowa playing in the Be the Best. This was all in preparation for the July tournaments, which would be attended by college coaches from all over looking to recruit future players.

The first leg saw the Missouri Phenom in Louisville, Kentucky for the Run for the Roses, which would be the biggest - with over 1,000 teams, 10,000 athletes from all 50 states and Canada, 1,200 college coaches, 80 basketball courts - all under one roof at the Kentucky Expo Center. From there, the team traveled to Chicago, Illinois to the Nike Tournament of Champions.

After a week at home and making sure Hurricaine Barry didn't change their plans, the team loaded up and headed to New Orleans, Louisiana to the Battle on the Bayou. The final stop was Dallas, Texas for the Summer Elite Championship.

The Missouri Phenom 16 U team was coached by Taylor Possail-head coach of Columbia College women's basketball team-and Ken Brownfield. At the end of the journey, the team boasted a record of 24-6 and three championship appearances. The girls also got to experience playing against some of the most talented players in some of the most incredible venues.





