For 2 1/2 innings Sunday during the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament in Frontenac, Kansas, the Boonville 9-year-old All-Stars stood toe to toe with Liberal, Kansas tied at 2-all.

With the winner to move on to the championship game, the Boonville 9 All-Stars could almost smell victory.

But then the third inning happened as Liberal exploded for five runs on three hits, three walks and one hit batter to lead Boonville 7-2. The Boonville 9 All-Stars never got any closer as Liberal later added one run in the fourth and five again in the fifth for a 13-3 victory.

The Boonville 9 All-Stars finished the tournament at 2-2. As for Liberal, they wound up winning the title by beating Bismarck 4-3. Liberal will now advance to the Cal Ripken 9-year-old World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida on August 3-10.

The loss to Liberal was also painful for Boonville knowing that you just out-hit the soon to be champion 7-6. Both teams committed two errors in the game.

Nonetheless, the Boonville 9 All-Stars finished the first inning tied at 1-all after three straight singles by Karson Elbert, Landon Conz and Brennan Alberts. And even though Liberal plated one run in the bottom half of the second, the Boonville 9 All-Stars found a way to tie the game again with one in its half of the third on two hit batters and a walk to make it 2-2. Unfortunately for the Boonville 9s, they never got any closer in the ballgame as Liberal plated five runs in the bottom half of the third by sending 10 batters to the plate to up 7-2 and then added one run across in the fourth and five in the fifth to win by the run rule.

Karson Elbert took the loss for Boonville by giving up four runs on one hit and four walks while striking out five batters in 2 1/3 innings. Ledgyr Conrow then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two. Then, to finish the game, Brennan Alberts pitched 2/3 inning and issued four runs on three hits and two walks.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Brenden Perry went 2-for-3 with two singles. Elbert also had two hits while Conrow added one single and one RBI. Landon Conz and Alberts also had one hit each.



