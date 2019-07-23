Khali Garrett appears to be a star in the making for the Blue Springs South girls soccer team.

As a freshman, she scored six goals and had nine assists as she earned all-district and All-Suburban Big Six honors this spring. Not only that, she already verbally committed to Kansas State University.

She certainly impressed Jaguars head coach Todd Findley early in the spring season.

“It’s not often that a freshman can come into a big school like ours and start and make you wow at a lot of those plays like that at the central mid position,” Findley said of Garrett during a 4-1 victory over rival Blue Springs in March. “She’s the real deal. She’s fun to watch.”

Earlier this month, she received an invitation to participate in the Elite Clubs National League National Training Camp from July 26-30 in Portland, Ore. She is one of 90 freshmen/sophomores invited to the camp, which starts Friday. She’ll have the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the nation in her age group. The event is sanctioned as an Olympic development program by U.S. Soccer and the United States Olympic Committee.

“I was super excited that I got invited to it,” Garrett said. “I didn’t know that much about it at first. When my mom told me, I was frozen for a little bit.”

Scouts in charge of the camp watched Garrett play for her club team, the KC Athletics. With them, she traveled to many different states, but has never been to Oregon.

“I don’t know what to expect, but I am excited,” she said.

At the camp, she’ll be participating in drills and scrimmages, and she’s looking forward to going against some of the best players in the country.

“Because soccer season ended early for our team, I feel like this can keep me in good shape,” Garrett said. “This is good timing for this camp.”

While there, she said she’d like to work on her reaction time.

“I want to be ready for things,” she said. “When the ball is on the other side I want to work on where I need to be at that time.”

And improving that could help her for the 2020 spring season as she’s entering her sophomore year at Blue Springs South. She said she hopes to help the Jaguars win an elusive district championship and win state.

She has the talent to help make that happen as evidenced by Kansas State recruiting her so early in her high school career.

“Many of my friends are going there,” Garrett said. “They’ve been talking to me since the end of my freshman year. I really like it and I am really excited to go there.”