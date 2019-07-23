Blue Springs Post 499 Fike split a pair of games in a doubleheader against Herrick Memorial in its regular season finale Saturday.

Fike fell 8-7 in Game 1 but rebounded for a 14-2 mercy-rule victory in five innings. In the first game, five errors doomed Post 499. Deryk Carey took the loss on the mound as he allowed eight runs (three earned) on 13 hits and struck out three.

Tommy Mortallaro paced the offense by going 3-for-4 with a run and three RBIs; Caden Rardon was 2-for-4 with an RBI; and Easton Harmsen was 2-for-3 with three runs.

In the second game, Fike scored all 14 of their runs in the first four innings to cruise to victory. Hayden Engman was the winning pitcher as he tossed four shutout innings and allowed just four hits, one walk and struck out two.

Aaron Jones led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI’ Carey was 2-for-3 with two runs; Rardon was 1-for-2 with a double, a run and two RBIs; Christian Lynn was 1-for-2 with a run and two RBIs; Tyler Slinkard was 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs; Mortallaro was 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI; Harmsen was 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Engman was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI.