The Boonville 8, 9 and 10-year-old All-Stars were a perfect 3-for-3 in the opening round of the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament.

The Boonville 8 All-Stars defeated Scott County 7-2 behind the hitting of Thomas Schuster, Race Leonard, Levi Ray and Tallin Kempf, who each had two hits in the game.

As for the Boonville 9-year-old All-Stars, they beat Frontenac, Kansas 15-9. Meanwhile, in the 10-year-old Midwest Plains Regional Tournament in Dickinson, North Dakota, Boonville won 4-0 over Baxter, Kansas.

The Boonville 8 All-Stars will play Frontenac in the opening game this morning at 9 a.m. while the Boonville 9 All-Stars will take on Minot at 3 p.m. The Boonville 10 All-Stars will go against West Fargo at 2 p.m.

With 11 hits in the win over Scott County, the Boonville 8 All-Stars also opened the game with four runs in the first inning and then added two in the third and one again in the fourth. Scott County scored both runs in its half of the fourth.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Thomas Schuster and Race Leonard each had a single and a double while Levi Ray and Tallin Kempf added two singles each. Easton Gerding and Keylen Roper also doubled while Quincy Hobbs had one single.

Boonville 8 All-Star manager Brian Jackson said getting out to a lead in the first helped set the tone of the game. “Scott County settled in offensively in their second trip through the lineup, but it was crucial that we jumped on the board right away,” Jackson said. “We had chances to burst the game wide open, but we left the bases loaded in the fourth and five innings. The boys made good plays defensively though, which kept us in control.”

As for the Boonville 9 All-Stars, they opened the game with three runs in the first and two again in the second but only led Waite Park 5-4 after two. However, in the third inning, Boonville exploded for seven runs and then added three more in the fifth.

Brenden Perry tripled and drove in one run for Boonville while Brennan Alberts had one double and two RBIs. Karson Elbert also drove in three runs while Ledgyr Conrow added two RBIs and Landon Conz and Bryce Newham each with one RBI.

Conz, Alberts, Perry also split time on the mound with Landon Carter.

As for the Boonville 10 All-Stars, they scored all four runs in the third inning in the win over Baxter, Minnesota.





