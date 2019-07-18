Although it mattered little in the Junior Babe Ruth standings, Glasgow came away with hope for the future after knocking off KWRT in the final game back of the season back on July 8th by a score of 8-4.

With the JBR standings having long been decided as New Franklin wrapped up the title at 15-1, the positions 2-6 were a little closer. Central Realty wound up finishing second in the league at 9-6, followed by Imhoffs at 6-9, A&W at 5-7, KWRT at 5-10 and Glasgow at 2-12.

As for the final night in JBR, which had its share of close games this summer, Glasgow made the most of a early lead against KWRT by pushing across two runs in each of the third and sixth innings of play and four again in the seventh. As for KWRT, they scored in just two innings by pushing across one in the fifth and three again in the seventh.

Drew Sanders also had his best game in the season finale with 15 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Sanders also gave up four runs on five hits. Darian Williams took the loss for KWRT by giving up eight runs on 10 hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings. Williams also struck out eight batters.

As for the hitting in the game for Glasgow, Decklan Himmelberg went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Sanders had two singles and two RBIs while Alan Westhues added two singles and one RBI, Josh Korte one single and two RBIs and Carson Frevert with one single.

For KWRT, Jackson Johns finished the game with two singles. Preston Stover added a double while Edrissa Bah and Darian Williams each had one single and one RBI and Luke Poulsen with one RBI.

In the late game, Central Realty defeated Imhoffs 14-8 behind the hitting and pitching of Austin Sandbothe.

Sandbothe went 3-for-4 in the game for Central Realty with one triple and three RBIs. Sandbothe also picked up the win on the mound by giving up five runs on five hits and four walks in two innings.

Aiden Battreall and Aidan Lemmons also split time on the mound for Central Realty.

Both teams used a total of three pitchers in the game. Shane Chamberlain took the loss for Imhoffs despite pitching just one inning. However in that one inning, Chamberlain surrendered four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Jamesian Mckee and Timothy Kee also pitched two innings in relief for Imhoffs.

Central Realty opened the game with five unanswered runs in the first-two innings. However, in the top half of the third, Imhoffs exploded for six runs to take a 6-5 lead. Imhoffs also put up one in the fourth to make it 7-5. But even that was short-lived as Central Realty rallied back with four in the bottom half of the fourth and five again in the fifth to go up 14-7. Then, in the sixth inning, Imhoffs tacked on another run to complete the scoring.

Aidan Lemmons had two double and three RBIs in the game for Central Realty. Blake Griffin finished the game with two singles while Aiden Battreall added one single, Treyton Ginter two RBIs and Cash Valencia one RBI.

For Imhoffs, Timothy Kee went 3-for-4 with three singles and four RBIs. Noah Kee was 2-for-3 with one double while Jamesian McKee added two singles and one RBI, Nash McKenzie and Garrison Parkhurst each with one single and one RBI and Jefferson Day with one RBI.





