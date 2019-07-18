After a long trip to Dickinson, North Dakota, the Boonville 10-year-old All-Stars will have little time to rest after playing Baxter, Minnesota in the opening game in the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament.

The Boonville 10 All-Stars will compete in the National Division along with West Fargo, Baxter and Scottbluff. The American Division will consists of Waite Park, Broomfield, Dickinson and Girard.

After playing Baxter in the opening round, the Boonville 10 All-Stars will face West Fargo on Friday at 2 p.m. and Scottbluff on Saturday at 10 a.m. before bracket play begins on Sunday.

The following is the complete schedule:

Thursday, July 18

1-Baxter vs. Boonville, 10 a.m.

2-Waite Park vs. Broomfield, 12

3-Scottsbluff vs. West Fargo, 2

4-Dickinson vs. Girard, 4:30

Friday, July 19

5-Scottsbluff vs. Baxter, 10

6-Broomfield vs. Girard, 12

7-Boonville vs. West Fargo, 2

8-Dickinson vs. Waite Park, 4

Saturday, July 20

9-Boonville vs. Scottsbluff, 10

10-Girard vs. Waite Park, 12

11-West Fargo vs. Baxter, 2

12-Broomfield vs. Dickinson, 4

Sunday, July 21

13-National 2nd place vs. American 1st place, 10 a.m.

14-American 2nd place vs. National 1st place, 12 noon

15-Bracket winner B13 vs. Bracket winner, B14

Note: The Boonville 8 and 9-year-old All-Stars will also compete in the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament this weekend.

The Boonville 8 All-Stars will play their regional tournament in Cape Girardeau while the Boonville 9 All-Stars will participate in the regional tournament in Frontenac, Kansas.

The tournaments will be held July 18-21.

The Boonville 8 All-Stars will open play against Scott County on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. and then will play two games on Friday against Frontenac at 9 a.m. and Kennett at 12:30 p.m. Saturday’s slater pits the Boonville 8 All-Stars against MABA American at 9 a.m.

Bracket play will also begin on Saturday at 1 p.m., with the championship game scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday.

As for the Boonville 9-year-old All-Stars, they will open regional play against Waite Park on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., followed by a game against Minot on Friday at 3 p.m. and one game against Frontenac on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Bracket play will also begin on Saturday at 3 p.m., with the championship game scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.

Ten teams will make up the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament.