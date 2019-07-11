AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, JULY 11

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

American Legion Wood Bat Invitational

See schedule on page B3

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

7:15 a.m. — Jaguar Slam tournament at Blue Springs South and Lee’s Summit North high schools

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Aberdeen Standard Investments Open, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Cycling: Tour de France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Wimbledon women’s semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Men’s Winnetka, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: Champions Tour Senior Players Championship, 12:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• High school baseball: GEICO Baseball City Series third-place game, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA John Deere Classic, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Watkins Glen, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• High school baseball: GEICO Baseball City Series championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA Summer League: Washington vs. Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: LPGA Marathon Classic, 6:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Houston at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MMA: Professional Fighters League, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA Summer League: Houston vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA Summer League: Memphis vs. Boston, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)