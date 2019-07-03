Medical Arts was due to win a close game at some point this season in Junior Babe Ruth.

That time came Tuesday night in a 4-3 win in nine innings against Imhoffs.

Of course two hours before playing Medical Arts in extra innings, Imhoffs could do no wrong in the first game by beating Glasgow for the second time in as many nights by the run rule 16-1.

But enough about the first game. In the nightcap, Medical Arts matched Imhoffs with one run in the first and two in the sixth to knot the game at 3-all. Then, after both teams failed to score in the seventh and eighth innings, Medical Arts got the break they were looking for in the nith after back to back walks to Cameron Poulsen and Cade Schupp-all with two outs. Poulsen later scored on a throwing error to third to give Medical Arts the lead at 4-3.

Imhoffs had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth after a two out single by Jordan Massey. But that ended when pitcher Brett Thompson got the next batter on a fly out to first for the third out.

Thompson picked up the win in relief for Medical Arts, 8-6, while Timothy Kee took the loss for Imhoffs. Colby Caton started the game and pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out nine. Thompson then came in and pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two batters.

For Imhoffs, Jamesian McKee pitched three innings and surrendered one run on two hits while walking five and striking out nine. Shane Chamberlain then came in and pitched four innings in relief and issued two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven. Then, to finish the game, Kee pitched two innings and yielded one run on two walks.

Medical Arts also had six hits in the game, with Memphis Waibel and Cade Schupp each collecting two hits. Colby Caton and Brett Thompson each had one hit while Dalton Ivy drove in one run.

For Imhoffs, Shane Chamberlain, Jamesian McKee, Noah Kee and Jordan Massey each had one single.

In the opener, Imhoffs scored early and often against Glasgow by exploding for five runs in the bottom half of the first. The night got longer for Glasgow for the rest of the game as Imhoffs plated three more runs in the second to extend the lead to 8-0. Then, after Glasgow scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the third, Imhoffs came back and tacked on five more runs in its half of the inning to make it 13-1. Imhoffs added three more in the fourth to end the game in four.

Imhoffs also beat Glasgow 15-1 Monday night at Glasgow.

Timothy Kee pitched all four innings to pick up the win for Imhoffs. Josh Korte took the loss for Glasgow. While giving up just one run on three hits and one walk, Kee also struck out one batter. Korte, meanwhile, pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed 13 runs on six hits and eight walks while striking out two.

Imhoffs also out-hit Glasgow 8-3, with Jamesian McKee going 4-for-4 with two singles, one double, one triple and one RBI. Nash McKenzie was 2-for-3 with a single, double and three RBIs while Jordan Massey added one single and three RBIs and Timothy Kee with one single and two RBIs.

For Glasgow, Trevor Sanders went 1-for-2 with one double. Josh Korte finished the game with one single and one RBI while Decklan Himmelberg added one single.







