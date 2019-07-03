Rhodes Leonard, a soon to be eighth grader at Laura Speed Elliott in Boonville, competed in the District 16 Regional Track and Field Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 29-30.

Leonard competed in both the 400 and 800 meter dash. Leonard placed fifth-seeded sixth-in the 800 in a time of 2:18.65 and 12th-seeded 12th-in the 400 in 59.07 seconds.

Only the top six move on to the Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina on July 29. Prior to the meet in Tulsa, Leonard participated in the district qualifier in Independence, Missouri on June 8, where he finished second in the 800 in a time of 2:19.55 and eighth in the 400 in 59.24 seconds.