Lang Gas Company wrapped up the title in Little League softball last week in New Franklin by beating GKC-CPA’s 19-11.

Lang Gas Company, who finished the season at 8-1 overall, led GKC-CPA’s from the first inning on by leading 4-2 after one, 9-4 after two and 12-8 after three. Meanwhile, after both teams scored two runs in the fourth, Lang Gas Company came back and exploded for five runs in the fifth to extend the lead to 19-10. GKC-CPA’s added one run in the sixth.

Sophia Held led the hitting attack in the game for Lang Gas Company with two singles, two triples and one home run.

Natalie Wiseman finished the game with two singles and two triples while Katie Hunter added three singles and one double, Jaida Frye, Skylar Greenwood and Lilly Washburn each with three singles, Kaley Skaggs and Hadley Caszatt each with two singles and Natalie Caszatt with one single.

For GKC-CPA’s, Chloe Chitwood had one single and two doubles to lead all hitters. Trinity Kelley finished the game with two singles and one double while Kalynn Stephens, Gracie Martin, Huntir Lyons and Callie Chitwood added two singles each and Korinna Chitwood, Chloe Palmer and Addison Forbis with one single each.

The loss dropped GKC-CPA’s to 3-6 on the season.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance defeated Exchange Bank 23-6.

Shelter Insurance, improving to 7-2 on the season, opened the game with five runs in the first-two innings and then sent seven runs across in the third, one again in the fourth and five in the fifth for the victory.

Exchange Bank, meanwhile, put up one in the third and five in the fifth.

Lily Chitwood had two singles, two doubles and one home run to lead Shelter Insurance. Lilly Kaullen finished the game with two singles, one double and one home run while Natalie Curry added three singles and one double, Belle Chitwood four singles, Rylee Mehrhoff with two singles and one home run, Lainey Humphrey with two singles and one double, Hope Thornburg with three singles and Kenidee Richerson with two singles.

For Exchange Bank, who finished the season at 0-9, Ella Oser had one single, one double and one triple. Eden Oser finished the game with one single and one double while Kennedy McMillan added two singles and Kinsley Washburn, Kendall Wells, Alison Flick and Brooklyn Bonecutter each with one single.



