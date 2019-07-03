KWRT rallied from a two-run deficit after 7 1/2 by scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth to beat Medical Arts 16-15 in Junior Babe Ruth action Monday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

KWRT, improving to 5-9 on the season, scored at least one run in every inning but one and out-hit Medical Arts 12-4.

However with 31 runs crossing the plate on 16 hits in eight innings, you just knew that anything could happen between KWRT and Medical Arts.

KWRT dominated the game early on against Medical Arts while leading 6-3 after two, 8-3 after four, 11-3 after five and 12-3 after six. However in the top half of the seventh, Medical Arts exploded for 10 runs to lead for the first time after an inning by a score of 13-12. Meanwhile, after KWRT tallied one run in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 13-all, Medical Arts came back and plated two more in the top half of the eighth to make it 15-13. But in this case the last at bat proved to be the difference as KWRT sent three runs across in its half of the eighth for the victory.

Luke Poulsen picked up the win in relief for KWRT, who used a total of five pitchers in the ballgame. Caden Pearcy took the loss for Medical Arts, who went through three pitchers in eight innings.

Bo Vinson started the game and pitched the first-five innings and gave up three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two. Darian Williams then came in and pitched one inning and allowed four runs on one hit and three walks while striking out one batter. Meanwhile, after Jackson Johns pitched 2/3 inning and issued six runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two batters, Conner Acton came in and pitched 1/3 inning and yielded two walks while striking out one. Then, to finish the game, Luke Poulsen pitched one inning and surrendered two runs on two walks while striking out one.

For Medical Arts, who dropped to 7-6 on the season, Memphis Waibel pitched four innings and gave up eight runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out eight. Cameron Poulsen then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed five runs on two hits and six walks while striking out four batters. Then, to finish the game, Caden Pearcy pitched 1/3 inning and issued three runs on four walks.

KWRT also out-hit Medical Arts 12-4, with Darian Williams going 4-for-5 with three singles, one double and six RBIs. Jackson Johns had two singles and one double while Bo Vinson added two singles and two RBIs, Waylan Christy and Conner Acton each with one single and one RBI, Dustyn Taylor with one single and Edrissa Bah with one RBI.

For Medical Arts, Cade Schupp had one triple and one RBI. Eric Kearns finished the game with one single and two RBIs while Brett Thompson added one single and one RBI, Memphis Waibel with one single and Cameron Poulsen with two RBIs.



