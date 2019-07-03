Graysen Richerson had three singles and one triple, and teammate Haden Davis added two singles and two doubles to lead Edward Jones past GKC-CPA’s 16-9 in Instructional League play Monday at New Franklin.

Edward Jones led GKC-CPA’s 3-2 after one, 9-2 after two and 14-4 after four. Meanwhile, in the fifth, GKC-CPA’s outscored Edward Jones 5-2 to cut the lead back to seven.

Graham Hampton finished the game with four singles for Edward Jones while Charleigh Collyott and Caden Long added one single, one double and triple each, Lukas Cook two singles and one double and Colten Long, Graysen Hampton and Violet Washburn with two singles each.

For GKC-CPA’s, Conner Boley had two singles and one home run. Josie Chitwood and Hudson Shaw each had three singles while Colten Schlotzhauer added one single and one triple, Lane Thurman one single and one double, Prynceton Maddex, Kallie Burnett and Zoey Pinet two singles each and Bailey Briggs and Levi Belstle with one single apiece.

In the second game, Jennings Premium Meats defeated Chipley & Company 11-10.

Chipley & Company led Jennings Premium Meats 3-1 after two and 8-6 after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth inning, Jennings Premium Meats outscored Chipley & Company 4-2 to tie the game at 10-all. Then, after Chipley & Company failed to score in its half of the fifth, Jennings Premium Meats came back and scored the go ahead run in the bottom half of the inning for the victory.

Easton Gerding led the hitting attack in the game for Jennings Premium Meats with one single and two triples.

Dawson Miller had two singles and one triple while Kyndal Sch



