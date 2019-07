9-year-old

July 5-8

At Farmington

Friday, July 5

1-Boonville vs. MABA American, 9 a.m.

2-Carthage vs. MABA National, 11 a.m.

3-Sikeston vs. SEMO North, 2 p.m.

4-Boonville vs. Carthage, 4 p.m.

5-MABA American vs. Sikeston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

6-SEMO North vs. MABA National, 9 a.m.

7-Carthage vs. MABA American, 11 a.m.

8-SEMO North vs. Boonville, 2 p.m.

9-MABA National vs. Sikeston, 4 p.m.

10-Sikeston vs. Boonville, 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

11-MABA National vs. MABA American, 9 a.m.

12-SEMO North vs. Carthage, 11 a.m.

13-MABA National vs. Boonville, 2 p.m.

14-Sikeston vs. Carthage, 4 p.m.

15-MABA American vs. SEMO North, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 8

4 Team Bracket Play with consolation game

16-Seed 3 vs. Seed 2, 9 a.m.

17-Seed 4 vs. Seed 1, 11 a.m.

18-Loser bracket game, 2 p.m.

19-Winner bracket game, 4 p.m.



10-year-old

July 5-8

At Scott County

Friday, July 5

1-Kennett vs. MABA American, 4 p.m. Field 1

2-Carthage vs. Scott County, 4 p.m. Field 2

3-Sikeston vs. Boonville, 4 p.m. Field 3

4-SEMO North vs. Sikeston, 7 p.m. Field 3

5-Cape Girardeau vs. Boonville, 7 p.m. Field 1

6-Scott County vs. MABA National, 7 p.m. Field 2

Saturday, July 6

7-MABA National vs. Sikeston, 10 a.m. at Field 1

8-Boonville vs. Kennett, 10 a.m. at Field 2

9-Carthage vs. Cape Girardeau, 10 a.m., field 3

10-MABA American vs. Scott County, 12:30 p.m. at Field 1

11-Kennett vs. SEMO North, 12:30 p.m. at Field 2

12-MABA National vs. Carthage, 12:30 p.m. at Field 3

13-Boonville vs. SEMO North, 3 p.m. at Field 2

14-Sikeston vs. MABA American, 3 p.m. at Field 1

15-Scott County vs. Cape Girardeau, 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

16-MABA American vs. Carthage, 10 a.m.

17-SEMO North vs. MABA National, 10 a.m.

18-Cape Girardeau vs. Kennett, 10 a.m.

6 team bracket game with consolation game

19-6th seed vs. 3 seed, 1 p.m.

20-5th seed vs. 4th seed, 1 p.m.

Monday, July 8

21-Winner 19 vs. 2 seed, 10 a.m.

22-Winner 20 vs. 1 seed, 10 a.m.

23-Loser 21 vs. Loser 22, 1 p.m.

24-Winner 21 vs. Winner 22, 1 p.m.



11-year-old

July 5-8

At Boonville

Friday, July 5

1-Carthage vs. MABA American, 10 a.m.

2-SEMO North vs. Sikeston, 12:30 p.m.

3-Carthage vs. MABA National, 2 p.m.

4-MABA American vs. SEMO North, 4:30 p.m.

5-MABA National vs. Boonville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

6-Sikeston vs. MABA National, 10 a.m.

7-Boonville vs. MABA American, 12:30 p.m.

8-Sikeston vs. Carthage, 2 p.m.

9-MABA American vs. MABA National, 4:30 p.m.

10-SEMO North vs. Boonville, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

11-SEMO North vs. Carthage, 10 a.m.

12-Boonville vs. Sikeston, 12:30 p.m.

13-MABA National vs. SEMO North, 2 p.m.

14-Carthage vs. Boonville, 4:30 p.m.

15-MABA American vs. Sikeston, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 8

16-Semis No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed, 12 noon

17-Semis No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 2:30 p.m.

18-Championship, 5 p.m.

12-year-old

At Carthage

July 5-7

Pool A

MABA American, Carthage, Seneca, SEMO North, Kennett, Boonville

Pool B

MABA National, Aurora, Sikeston, New Madrid, Mt. Vernon

Friday, July 5

1-Aurora vs. Mt. Vernon, 9 a.m.

2-Carthage vs. Seneca, 9 a.m.

3-MABA American vs. Kennett, 11 a.m.

4-New Madrid vs. MABA National, 11 a.m.

5-Boonville vs. SEMO North, 1 p.m.

6-Mt. Vernon vs. Sikeston, 1 p.m.

7-Kennett vs. Seneca, 3 p.m.

8-Aurora vs. New Madrid, 3 p.m.

9-SEMO North vs. MABA American, 5 p.m.

10-MABA National vs. Sikeston, 5 p.m.

Opening ceremonies, 7 p.m.

11-Boonville vs. Carthage, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

12-MABA National vs. Aurora, 9 a.m.

13-SEMO North vs. Kennett, 9 a.m.

14-Carthage vs. MABA American, 11 a.m.

15-Sikeston vs. New Madrid, 11 a.m.

16-Seneca vs. Boonville, 1 p.m.

17-Mt. Vernon vs. MABA National, 1 p.m.

18-Kennett vs. Carthage, 3 p.m.

19-Sikeston vs. Aurora, 3 p.m.

20-New Madrid vs. Mt. Vernon, 5 p.m.

21-Seneca vs. SEMO North, 5 p.m.

22-MABA American vs. Boonville, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

23-A seed 3 vs. B seed 2, 9 a.m.

24-B seed 3 vs. A seed 2, 11 a.m.

25-Winner 23 vs. A top seed, 1 p.m.

26-Winner 24 vs. B top seed, 3 p.m.

27-Winner 25 vs. Winner 26, 10 a.m.