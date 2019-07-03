With a one-game playoff last weej in Cal Ripken Major to closeout the 2019 season, the attention is now switched to the upcoming state tournaments.

Cal Ripken President Michael Watts announced the all-star teams in the 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12-year-old division.

With no state tournament in the 8-year-old division, the Boonville 8 All-Stars will advance to the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament in Cape Girardeau on July 18-21.

Making up the 8-year-old All-Stars for Boonville are: Easton Gerding, Quincy Hobbs, Corbin Jackson, Tallin Kempf, Race Leonard, Cooper Mapes, Levi Ray, Keylen Roper, Thomas Schuster, Bryton Scott and Kade Watring.

Brian Jackson will manage the Boonville 8-year-old All-Stars while Erich Gerding and John Mapes will help coach the team.

As for the Boonville 9-year-old All-Stars, they will play in the state tournament in Farmington on July 5-8.

Members of the 9-year-old All-Stars are: Bryce Newham, Brennan Alberts, Jaxson Stonecipher, Kaiden Stover, Landon Carter, Layne Rapp, Brenden Perry, Landon Conz, Josh Soloman, Karson Elbert, Ean Wessing, Ledgyr Conrow and Gavin Ridgeway.

Donnie Conz will be the manager for the Boonville 9-year-old All-Stars while Charlie Elbert and Brandon Perry will help coach the team.

In the 10-year-old division, Boonville will play in the state tournament in Scott City on July 5-8.

Making up the Boonville 10-year-old All-Stars are: Reece Townlain, Hayden Sandbothe, Alexander Ewings, Chase Chamberlain, Samuel Hage, Bodie White, Bryson Welch, Thaddeus Quint, Dylann Clark, Jackson Shelton, Braydon Viertel, Gabe Romero-Shelton and Isaac Herman.

Barrett White will manage the Boonville 10-year-old All-Stars while Ross Townlain and Trevor Viertel will help coach the team.

As for the Boonville 11-year-old All-Stars, they will play in the state tournament in Boonville on July 5-8.

Making up the 11-year-old All-Stars are: Aden Rapp, Baylor Jackson, Payton Oeth, Lane Hackman, Logan Conz, Dylan Kosky, Michael Shady, Clayton Schuster, Lucas Schuster, Shawn Beach-Reasons and Cash Leonard.

Kevin Oeth will manage the Boonville 11-year-old All-Stars while Tom Kosky and Andy Oeth will help coach the team.

In the 12-year-old division, Boonville will compete in the state tournament in Carthage on July 5-8.

Members of the 12-year-old All-Stars are: Lance Haynes, Jaeshua Barber, Beau Walker, Isaac Watring, Thomas Elliott, Noah Remlinger, Alec Schupp, Jamal Franklin, Gage Hodges, Kaleb Friebe and D’Avion Jones.

Tony Watring will manage the 12-year-old All-Stars while Don Johnson and Mike Schupp will help coach the team.