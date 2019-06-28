Playing its third game in three days didn’t seem to bother Central Realty Wednesday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

After beating Glasgow on Monday and then losing to Medical Arts in a slugfest on Tuesday, Central Realty could have easily given up while leading KWRT by just one at 4-3 after six. However in the top half of the seventh, Central Realty plated four more runs to win by a score of 8-4.

In the nightcap, Imhoffs defeated Glasgow 7-2.

Central Realty, improving to 7-5 on the season, scored runs in the second, fifth, sixth and seventh innings of play. KWRT, meanwhile, scored in three out of the seven innings but never led in the game as Central Realty took a 2-1 lead after two. Central Realty also plated one run in the fifth and one again in the sixth to go up 4-1. However in the bottom half of the sixth, KWRT rallied back with two runs to cut the lead to one at 4-3. KWRT never got any closer in the ballgame as Central Realty came back with a 4-1 advantage in the seventh for the victory.

Garrett Hundley picked up the win for Central Realty while Bo Vinson took the loss for KWRT. Hundley pitched six innings and struck out nine batters while giving up three runs on four hits and two walks. Aiden Battreall then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one.

For KWRT, who dropped to 4-9 on the season, Vinson pitched the first-five innings and surrendered three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six. Jackson Johns then came in and pitched two innings in relief and issued five runs on three hits and four walks.

Austin Sandbothe led the hitting attack in the game for Central Realty with two singles and two RBIs. Garrett Hundley finished the game with a double and one RBI. Aidan Lemmons also doubled in the game while Tucker Lorenz had one single and one RBI, Blake Griffin and Treyton Ginter each with one single and Cash Valencia with two RBIs.

For KWRT, Darian Williams went 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI while Bo Vinson, Dustyn Taylor and Edrissa Bah each had one single.

In the nightcap, Imhoffs led Glasgow from start to finish by pushing across one run in the first and three in the second to extend the lead to 4-0. Meanwhile, after a scoreless fourth inning, Glasgow rallied back to cut the lead in half with two runs to make it 4-2. Glasgow never got any closer in the ballgame as Imhoffs plated one run in the bottom half of the fifth and two again in the sixth for the victory.

Shane Chamberlain was the winning pitcher in the game for Imhoffs, who improved to 4-6 on the season, while Alan Westhues took the loss for Glasgow, who dropped to 1-8.

Chamberlain pitched the first-five innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up two runs on three hits and two walks. Jamesian McKee then came in and pitched two innings in relief and struck out six batters.

For Glasgow, Alan Westhues pitched the first-four innings and surrendered four runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out four batters. Zane Johanning then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one.

Imhoffs also out-hit Glasgow 5-3, with Shane Chamberlain going 2-for-4 with a single, double and three RBIs. Gage McKenzie had two singles and one RBI while Jordan Massey added one double. Blake Richardson and Nash McKenzie also drove in one run each.

For Glasgow, Drew Sanders went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Alan Westhues finished the game with one single and one RBI.









