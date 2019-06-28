In a battle of Boonville 8U teams Wednesday night at Rolling Hills park, the Boonville 8U All-Stars willed its way past Boonville Elite 7-4 in a epic five-inning contest.

With a total of 11 runs and 24 hits, the game also featured its share of great plays. Two in particular came in the third inning when Avery Schrick caught a fly ball and tagged third for the double play. The second-more on the offensive side-came when Kenley Strodtman hit a line drive to center field for a triple and one RBI.

As expected when two all-star teams clash, the offense exceeded all expectations with eight players collecting hits for Boonville 8U All-Stars and six for Boonville Elite.

Scoring all came in droves as the Boonville 8U All-Stars opened the game with two runs in the top half of the first only to have Boonville Elite answer in its half of the inning.

Then, after both teams failed to score in the second inning, Boonville 8U All-Stars sent across another run while Boonville Elite plated two to go up by a score of 4-3.

That’s how the game remained until the fifth inning when Boonville 8U All-Stars exploded for four runs to regain the lead at 7-4. The Boonville Elite had a chance in the bottom half of the fifth and had runners on base when the game ended.

Kate Cook led the hitting attack in the game for the Boonville 8U All-Stars with three singles and one RBI.

Kenley Strodtman finished the game 2-for-3 with a single, triple and one RBI. Penny Hoff had one single, one triple and two RBIs while Kennedy Chew added two singles and one RBI and Brenna Adams and Ella Viertel each with one single.

For Boonville Elite, Emmah Franklin went 3-for-3 with two singles and one double. Maddy Robertson finished the game with two singles and two RBIs while Miley Brown and Carly Robb added two singles each, Avery Schrick one single and two RBIs and Presley DeVillier, Audri Simms and Kendal Hodges with one single each.



