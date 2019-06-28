New Franklin’s Junior Babe Ruth baseball team had the perfect outcome after 11 innings of baseball Wednesday night against Medical Arts.

After battling Medical Arts back and forth for 10 1/2 innings, New Franklin finally got the hit they were looking for in the bottom half of the 11th when Landon Bestle singled in the winning run, scoring two runs for a 7-6 victory.

New Franklin, 15-1 on the season, trailed early on in the game as Medical Arts led 4-3 after three and 5-3 after four. However in the bottom half of the fifth, New Franklin plated two more runs to tie the game at 5-all. Then, after Medical Arts added another run in its half of the sixth, New Franklin came back with one in the bottom half of the seventh to tie the game again at 6-all. Meanwhile, after both teams failed to score in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings, New Franklin pushed one run across in the top half of the 11th to go up 7-6. Unfortunately for Medical Arts, New Franklin had the final at bat and made the most of the opportunity by send two runs across for the come from behind victory.

Belstle also picked up the win in relief for New Franklin while Cameron Poulsen took the loss for Medical Arts, who dropped to 7-5 on the season.

Samuel Marshall pitched the first-four innings and struck out six batters while giving up five runs on five hits and one walk. Keaton Eads then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters. Meanwhile, after Jacob Marshall pitched 4 1/3 innings and walked six batters while striking out six, Belstle came in and pitched one inning and issued one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

For Medical Arts, Chandler Stonecipher pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one. Colby Caton then came in and pitched 4 2/3 innings and yielded three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight. Then, to finish the game, Poulsen pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on two hits while striking out six batters.

New Franklin also out-hit Medical Arts 10-7, with Keaton Eads going 3-for-5 with one single and two doubles.

Jacob Marshall also had three hits with two singles and one double while Samuel Marshall added a single, double and two RBIs, Landon Belstle with one single and three RBIs and Owen Armentrout with one single.

Jacob Marshall and Eads also scored three runs each.

For Medical Arts, Colby Caton went 3-for-6 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Memphis Waibel was 2-for-4 with a single and a double while Dalton Ivy added one single and two RBIs and Chandler Stonecipher with one single.

Waibel also scored three runs while Stonecipher came across to score two runs.

New Franklin committed a total of six errors in the game compared to just two for Medical Arts.