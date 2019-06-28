With the regular season winding down in Junior Babe Ruth, it is only fitting that talk of All-Stars was the topic of conversation Wednesday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

In the 13-year-old division, which will be managed by Wes Taylor and coached by Alan Marshall, Boonville will compete in the state tournament in New Madrid on July 11-14.

Making up the Boonville 13 All-Stars are: Edrissa Bah-Lamb, Ryder Comegys, Lawson Edwards, Sawyer Felten, Treyton Ginter, Garrett Hundley, Dalton Ivy, Eric Kearns, Jacob Marshall, Gage McKenzie, Luke Poulsen, Abram Taylor and Cash Valencia.

The Boonville 14-15-year-olds will be managed by Mark Waibel and coached by Randy Ray and Rodney Vinson.

The Boonville 14-15-year-old All-Stars will compete in the state tournament on July 11-14 in Dexter.

Making up the Boonville 14-15 All-Stars are: Owen Armentrout, Landon Belstle, Colby Caton, Aidan Lemmons, Jack Marsh, Samuel Marshall, Jamesian McKee, Nash McKenzie, Cameron Poulsen, Zach Roth, Drew Sanders, Chandler Stonecipher, Bo Vinson and Memphis Waibel.