Medical Arts looked to be dead in the water Tuesday night against Central Realty while trailing 12-3 after four innings in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

Needing only one more run for the mercy rule to be in effect in the fifth inning, Central Realty looked to be well on its way to recording the victory. But then the fifth inning happened as Central Realty ran out of pitching and Medical Arts came back and exploded for 13 runs for a 18-13 victory.

As for the second game, which was a lot closer, New Franklin broke a scoreless ballgame after four by scoring three runs in the top half of the fifth to beat Imhoffs 3-0.

The win by New Franklin also wrapped up the title for the Howard County team at 14-1. Medical Arts improved to 7-4 overall, followed by Central Realty at 6-5, KWRT at 4-8, Imhoffs at 3-6, A&W at 3-7 and Glasgow at 1-7.

As for the opening game on Tuesday, Medical Arts trailed up until the 13-run fifth inning as Central Realty led 2-1 after two, 6-2 after three and 12-3 after four. Meanwhile, after the big fifth inning, Medical Arts came back and outscored Central Realty 2-1 in the sixth.

Chandler Stonecipher picked up the win in relief for Medical Arts while Blake Griffin took the loss for Central Realty. Memphis Waibel started the game and pitched the first-three innings and gave up six runs on six hits and five walks while striking out five. Cameron Poulsen then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed six runs on two hits and four walks. Then, to finish the game, Stonecipher pitched two innings and issued one run on one hit while striking out one.

For Central Realty, Aidan Lemmons pitched the first-four innings and surrendered three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters. Cash Valencia then came in and pitched 2/3 inning and yielded five runs on three hits and three walks. Then, to finish the game, Blake Griffin pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up 10 runs on four hits and six walks while striking out two.

Medical Arts also had 11 hits in the game, with Chandler Stonecipher going 4-for-5 with four singles and six RBIs. Memphis Waibel was 3-for-5 with two singles, one double and one RBI while Dalton Ivy added a single, double and two RBIs, Brett Thompson with one single and two RBIs, Colby Caton with one single and Garrett Pope with one RBI.

For Central Realty, Aidan Lemmons went 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBIs. Tucker Lorenz had two singles and two RBIs while Aiden Battreall added one single and two RBIs, Blake Griffin with one single and one RBI, Abram Taylor and Cash Valencia each with one single, Garrett Hundley with two RBIs and Treyton Ginter with one RBI.

In the nightcap, New Franklin scored when it counted by putting all of its eggs-in this case runs-with three in the top half of the fifth. That proved to be the difference as Imhoffs managed only three hits while putting up goose eggs for all seven innings.

Clayton Wilmsmeyer was the winning pitcher in the game for New Franklin while Garrison Parkhurst took the loss for Imhoffs. Wilmsmeyer pitched six innings and struck out five batters while giving up three hits and one walk. Jacob Marshall then came in and pitched one inning in relief and yielded one walk while striking out one.

For Imhoffs, a total of four pitchers split time on the mound. Shane Chamberlain started the game and pitched the first-two innings and gave up one hit while striking out one. Jamesian McKee then came in and pitched two innings and allowed three walks while striking out six. Meanwhile, after Garrison Parkhurst pitched part of the fifth and issued two runs on two walks, Blake Richardson came back and pitched three innings and issued one run on four hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

New Franklin also out-hit Imhoffs 5-3, with Samuel Marshall going 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Owen Armentrout had one single and three RBIs while Landon Belstle and Sawyer Felton added one single each.

For Imhoffs, Jamesian McKee went 2-for-2 with two singles while Noah Kee had one single.

AT GLASGOW

KWRT rallied from a 6-1 deficit after five with six unanswered runs over the final-three innings to beat Glasgow 7-6 in Junior Babe Ruth Tuesday night in Glasgow.

KWRT also won the second game 7-5.

Needless to say, KWRT had a long haul against Glasgow while trailing 3-1 after one and 6-1 after two. Meanwhile, after both teams failed to score in the third and fourth innings, KWRT rallied back with one in the fifth and one in the sixth to cut the lead in half at 6-3. Then, in the seventh, KWRT plated four more runs to go up 7-6 and then held Glasgow scoreless in its half of the inning.

Mason Meloy picked up the win in relief for KWRT while Decklan Himmelberg took the loss for Glasgow. Cameron Ray started the game and pitched the first-two innings and struck out four batters while giving up six runs on four hits and six walks. Meloy then came in and pitched five innings and allowed two walks while striking out 15 batters.

For Glasgow, Drew Sanders pitched the first-five innings and struck out seven batters while giving up two runs on three hits and four walks. Himmelberg then came in and pitched two innings and issued five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three.

KWRT also out-hit Glasgow 6-4, with Cameron Ray going 3-for-3 with three singles and one RBI. Bo Vinson had two singles and two RBIs while Waylan Christy added one single and Mason Meloy with one RBI.

For Glasgow, Drew Sanders went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs. Daniel Monnig had one double and one RBI while Decklan Himmelberg added one single and one RBI and Kyler Shields with one RBI.

Note: Only the first game counts towards the standings in Junior Babe Ruth.



