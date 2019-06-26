It was only fitting that 87 Diner win the final game of the season Tuesday night against Mad Services HVAC in Babe Ruth 6U softball at Rolling Hills park.

After dropping their first game of the season one night earlier against Mad Services HVAC, 87 Diner won in dramatic fashion on Tuesday in walk off fashion by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the third for a 5-2 victory.

87 Diner closed out the season at 5-1 overall while Mad Services HVAC finished at 1-5.

Both teams came out hot to start the game with Mad Services HVAC scoring two runs in its half of the first only to have 87 Diner rally back with two in the bottom half of the inning. Meanwhile, after a scoreless second inning, 87 Diner came back with three more runs in its half of the third for the win.

Kinzie Beeler had two singles and two RBIs to lead all hitters for 87 Diner. Ava Johnson, Meradith Wood, Raelynn Kennedy and Kynleigh Stricker each had two singles while Ellie Gerding added one single and two RBIs, Ava Zoeller one single and one RBI and Brooklyn Ronnfeldt and Maliagh Shane each with one single.

For Mad Services HVAC, Taylah Turner and Ava Gust each had two singles and one RBI. Brooklyn Bosma, Demi Newman, Alana Butner and Tora Shay each had two singles while Rylee Bulen, Britta Jackson and Mahkayla Bohlken added one single each.



