Shelter Insurance raised its season record to 6-2 by turning back GKC-CPA’s in Little League softball last Thursday in New Franklin.

After playing to a 5-5 tie in the first inning, Shelter Insurance exploded for five more runs in the second, three again in the third and one in the fourth to garner the victory. GKC-CPA’s, meanwhile, put up two more runs in the second and one in each of the third and fourth innings of play.

Belle Chitwood picked up the win in relief for Shelter Insurance while Callie Chitwood took the loss for GKC-CPA’s, who dropped to 3-5. Mia Dobson started the game for Shelter Insurance and gave up five runs on eight walks in one inning pitched. Belle Chitwood then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed four runs on one hit and seven walks while striking out four batters.

For GKC-CPA’s, Callie Chitwood pitched four innings and gave up 14 runs on 14 hits and eight walks while striking out two batters.

Lainey Humphrey led the hitting attack for Shelter Insurance with one single and two triples. Lily Chitwood finished the game with two singles and one home run while Natalie Curry added three singles, Rylee Mehrhoff and Mia Dobson each with two singles and Belle Chitwood with one triple.

Korinna Chitwood had the only hit in the game for GKC-CPA’s, being a double.

In the second game, Lang Gas Company defeated Exchange Bank 15-0 to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Lang Gas Company led Exchange Bank 6-0 after one and 11-0 after two before pushing across four more runs in the third.

Sophia Held was the winning pitcher in the game for Lang Gas Company while Alison Flick took the loss for Exchange Bank, who dropped to 0-7. Held pitched all three innings and struck out seven batters while giving up one hit and two walks.

For Exchange Bank, Flick pitched the first-two innings and surrendered 11 runs on seven hits and eight walks. Ella Oser then came in and pitched one inning in relief and yielded four runs on six walks while striking out two batters.

For Lang Gas Company, Sophia Held had one single and one triple. Canna Jennings contributed two singles while Natalie Wiseman, Skylar Greenwood and Katie Hunter added one single each.

Ella Oser had the only hit in the game for Exchange Bank, being a single.



