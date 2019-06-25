GKC-CPA’s scored five runs in the top-half of the first and never looked back, beating Jennings Premium Meats 13-7 in Instructional League play Monday night in New Franklin.

GKC-CPA’s led Jennings Premium Meats 5-1 after one, 7-4 after three and 8-6 after four. Meanwhile, in the fifth, GKC-CPA’s exploded for five more runs to extend the lead to 13-6. Then, in the sixth, Jennings Premium Meats added one more run to complete the scoring.

Colten Schlotzhauer had three singles and a home run to lead all hitters in the game for GKC-CPA’s. Prynceton Maddex finished the game with one single and two home runs while Josie Chitwood had one single, one double and one home run, Hudson Shaw with two singles and one home run, Conner Boley with two singles and one double, Lane Thurman with one single and one home run and Kallie Burnett, Zoey Pinet, Wyatt Terrell, Bailey Briggs and Lenny Sue Lecure each with one single.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Easton Gerding had one double, two triples and one home run. Reid Hackman finished the game with three singles and one double while Thomas Neal added four singles, Mason Palmer three singles and Jace McCulloch with one single.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance defeated Edward Jones 18-17.

Edward Jones led Shelter Insurance 6-4 after one but for the next-two innings Shelter Insurance rallied back with five in the second and four again in the third to go up 13-6. But even that was short-lived as Edward Jones sent five runs across in the bottom half of the third and six again in the fourth to lead 17-13. However in the top half of the fifth, Shelter Insurance plated five more runs to win the game by one.

Gabe Cotton had two doubles and two home runs to lead all hitters for Shelter Insurance. Luke Chitwood finished the game with three singles and one triple while Mariah Finn added two singles and two doubles, Payton Nichols, Tristan Riekhof with four singles each, Aubrey Loerzel with two singles and one double, Ava Smith three singles, Layla Cowans one single and one double, Trevin Fairley two singles and Emee Beach with one single.

For Edward Jones, Charleigh Collyott had one single, one double and one home run. Colten Long and Ryder Dorson each had two singles and one home run while Graysen Richerson added two singles and one double, Haden Davis three singles, Caden Long one single, one double and one home run, Graham Hampton one single and one triple, Lukas Cook and Violet Washburn each with two singles and D’cember Steding and Grayson Hampton with one single each.



