It all came down to two games Monday night in Cal Ripken Major. While the first game between CARSTAR and Central Realty went as expected as CARSTAR held on for a 9-8 win, the second game threw a loop in everything as QuinlanAgency.com knocked off Tint Shop 15-5 to force a one-game playoff between CARSTAR and Tint Shop.

Tint Shop and CARSTAR both finished the regular season at 8-4.

As for the first game in Major, CARSTAR had everything going its way after pushing across five runs in the third and four again in the fourth to go up 9-0. However after plating three runs in the bottom half of the fourth to cut the lead to six at 9-3, Central Realty made it even closer by exploding for five runs in the fifth to make it a one run game at 9-8. Central Realty never got any closer in the ballgame while failing to score in the sixth.

Evan Bishop picked up the win on the mound for CARSTAR while Payton Oeth recorded the save. Jaeshua Barber took the loss for Central Realty, who dropped to 6-6. In four innings pitched, Bishop struck out 11 batters and gave up three runs-1 earned-on four hits and two walks. Oeth then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed five runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

For Central Realty, Barber pitched 3 2/3 innings and yielded nine runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five batters. Beau Walker then came in and pitched one inning in relief and walked three batters while striking out one. Then, to finish the game, Alec Schupp pitched 1/3 inning and struck out one batter.

Kaleb Friebe had two of the team’s four hits in the game for CARSTAR with two singles and three RBIs. Austin Comstock finished the game with one single and one RBI while Payton Oeth had one single.

For Central Realty, Grayson Esser went 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Barber finished the game with one triple and one RBI while Alec Schupp added one single and one RBI, D’Avion Jones and Cash Leonard each with one single and Camrin Massey with two RBIs.

In the nightcap, QuinlanAgency.com led from the first inning on against Tint Shop. Although Tint Shop opened the game with four runs in the top half of the first, it was pretty much all QuinlanAgency.com after that with six runs in the bottom half of the first, two again in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth for the victory..

Lucas Schuster was the winning pitcher in the game for QuinlanAgency.com, who improved to 5-7 on the season, while Noah Remlinger took the loss for Tint Shop. Schuster pitched the first-two innings and gave up four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three. Drew Rhorer then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two.

For Tint Shop, Remlinger pitched one inning and gave up six runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one. Dakota Troost then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings and issued nine runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

QuinlanAgency.com also out-hit Tint Shop 15-3, with Drew Rhorer going 3-for-4 with a single, double, home run and three RBIs. Shawn Beach-Reasons also had three hits, all being singles. Lucas Schuster added a single, double and one RBI while Logan Conz and Lance Haynes finished the game with two singles and one RBI each, Jamal Franklin one double and two RBIs, Wade Frederick one single and two RBIs and Gavin Weimer with one single.

For Tint Shop, Gage Hodges had two home runs and four RBIs. Noah Remlinger had the only other hit, being a single.













