New Franklin moved one step closer to the championship in Junior Babe Ruth Monday night by beating KWRT by a score of 6-2.

In the nightcap, Central Realty defeated Glasgow 13-10.

New Franklin, 13-1 on the season, never trailed in the game against KWRT and led 1-0 in the second and 3-0 after 3 1/2. Meanwhile, after KWRT plated one run in the bottom half of the fourth, New Franklin came back two innings later with three in the sixth to extend the lead to 6-1. Then, in the bottom half of the sixth, KWRT tacked on another run to cut the lead back to four.

Keaton Eads picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin while Darian Williams took the loss for KWRT, who dropped to 3-8. Eads pitched the first-three innings and struck out six batters while giving up just one hit. Samuel Marshall then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out one batter. Then, to finish the game, Jacob Marshall pitched one inning and gave up just one walk while striking out one.

For KWRT, Williams pitched three innings and gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one. Conner Acton then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and surrendered five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two. Then, to finish the game, Jackson Johns pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed no hits, no runs and no walks.

New Franklin also out-hit KWRT 7-6, with Keaton Eads going 2-for-2 with two singles and two RBIs. Landon Belstle also had two hits with two singles and one RBI while Drake Clark added one single and one RBI and Zach Roth and Kaden Sanders each with one single.

For KWRT, Bo Vinson went 1-for-2 with a single and one RBI. Edrissa Bah, Jackson Johns, Conner Acton, Darian Williams and Dustyn Taylor each had one single.

In the second game, Glasgow opened the first inning with three runs in the top half of the first only to have Central Realty rally back with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Then, after a scoreless second inning, Glasgow and Central Realty each plated three runs to make it 7-6. Meanwhile, after Glasgow sent four runs in its half of the fourth to go up 10-7, Central Realty came back and added five runs in the bottom half of the inning and one again in the fifth for the victory.

Aiden Battreall picked up the win in relief for Central Realty while Zane Johanning took the loss for Glasgow. Abram Taylor pitched the first-three innings for Central Realty and gave up eight runs-4 earned-on two hits and seven walks while striking out three batters. Battreall then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out seven.

For Glasgow, Johanning pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up 12 runs-5 earned-on six hits and eight walks while striking out one. Alan Westhues then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and issued one run on one walk while striking out one.

Central Realty also had six hits in the game, with Abram Taylor going 2-for-2 with a single, double and four RBIs. Cash Valencia finished the game with one single and four RBIs while Tucker Lorenz and Treyton Ginter added one single and two RBIs each and Aiden Battreall with one single.

For Glasgow, who dropped to 1-6, Kyler Shields went 2-for-4 with a single, double and four RBIs. Drew Sanders finished the game with one single and one RBI while Alan Westhues added one single and Trevor Sanders with one RBI.







