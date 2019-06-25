Columbia College’s Dalton Bealmer and Jordan Copeland recently received postseason awards in baseball for the 2019 season.

Bealmer was recently selected to the second team in the American Midwest Conference (AMC) while Copeland was recognized as a NAIA Baseball Scholar-Athlete.

Bealmer appeared in 54 games and started 53 as a junior for the Cougars. The junior standout finished the season with a .328 batting average while accumulating 63 hits. He also had a .625 slugging percentage and a .401 on base percentage while finishing the season with 11 home runs, 14 doubles, and five triples.

In 54 games, Bealmer also accumulated 120 total bases while racking up 48 RBI’s and 49 runs scored. He stole nine bases on 11 attempts, and finished with 95 putouts and five assists while racking up a .943 fielding percentage.

Bealmer ranked 16th in the NAIA in total triples (5), and 39th in triples per game (0.093).

Bealmer previously attended Longview CC in Lee’s Summit and earned All-Region and All-American. He was a 2016 graduate of Boonville High School and played baseball and football, earning all-conference, all-district, all-state and All-American honors.

As for Copeland, he joined an elite group with 439 student-athletes who were selected as scholar athletes that achieved at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA) at their institution.

In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport, be of at least junior standing and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

Copeland appeared in 17 games and started three for the Cougars as a senior. He finished the season with a 3-0 record and allowed 26 hits and 17 earned runs in 28 innings for an ERA of 5.46 while accumulating 21 strikeouts in 127 batters faced. He also finished the season with three assists and a 1.000 fielding percentage.

As a junior, Copeland appeared in six games, getting the start in one for the Cougars. He allowed 8 hits and nine earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched. Copeland also finished the season with 5 strikeouts in 26 batters faced.