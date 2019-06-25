Boonville senior Sariana Barbarotta was recently selected academic all-state by the Missouri Soccer Coaches Association for the 2019 season.

Barbarotta, a four-year starter for the Lady Pirates, finished the season with 10 goals and four assists under head coach Kaz Hazell.

The state academic team is a career award given to a highly select group of seniors who have excelled on the field and in the classroom during their high school career. To meet the on field criteria a player must at minimum been a two year varsity starter for her team. The academic criterion is determined by multiplying the player’s ACT score by her unweighted GPA (on a 4.0 point scale). The top 30 players on the academic criterion that meet the on field performance criterion make up the team. This year the academic criterion cutoff was an unweighted GPAxACT score of 115.13.

Players selected to the academic all-state team:

Kristin Tingle, Barstow

Katie Welter, Bishop LeBlond

Sariana Barbarotta, Boonville

Kamryn Jaques, Cassville

Kaylee Lewis, Chillicothe

Maggie Pfaff, Chillicothe

Megan Moll, Eureka

Claire Werner, Festus

Elise Baumann, Hannibal

Lauren Pickett, Hillsboro

Laura Bertrand, Jackson

Sarah Vorkink, Kirksville

Catherine Behl, Lafayette (Wildwood)

Katelyn Yocom, Maryville

Meghan Pemberton, Northwest

Bailey Beussink, Notre Dame Cape

Abby Wilson, Notre Dame Cape

Livia Wunderlich, Notre Dame Cape

Gabby Grimaldi, Notre Dame de Sion

Kathleen Jennings, Oak Grove

Ayana Weissenfluh, Park Hill

Shannon Kauffman, Park Hill

Emma Hampton, Parkview

Kaleigh Kastberg, Parkway West

Madison Mitchell, Republic

Etty Soto, Saxony Lutheran

Brooklyn Hannan, Staley

Tori Harding, Stover with Cole Camp

Ella Keltner, Union

Katelyn Laughlin, William Chrisman



















