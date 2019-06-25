Boonville senior Sariana Barbarotta was recently selected academic all-state by the Missouri Soccer Coaches Association for the 2019 season.
Barbarotta, a four-year starter for the Lady Pirates, finished the season with 10 goals and four assists under head coach Kaz Hazell.
The state academic team is a career award given to a highly select group of seniors who have excelled on the field and in the classroom during their high school career. To meet the on field criteria a player must at minimum been a two year varsity starter for her team. The academic criterion is determined by multiplying the player’s ACT score by her unweighted GPA (on a 4.0 point scale). The top 30 players on the academic criterion that meet the on field performance criterion make up the team. This year the academic criterion cutoff was an unweighted GPAxACT score of 115.13.
Players selected to the academic all-state team:
Kristin Tingle, Barstow
Katie Welter, Bishop LeBlond
Sariana Barbarotta, Boonville
Kamryn Jaques, Cassville
Kaylee Lewis, Chillicothe
Maggie Pfaff, Chillicothe
Megan Moll, Eureka
Claire Werner, Festus
Elise Baumann, Hannibal
Lauren Pickett, Hillsboro
Laura Bertrand, Jackson
Sarah Vorkink, Kirksville
Catherine Behl, Lafayette (Wildwood)
Katelyn Yocom, Maryville
Meghan Pemberton, Northwest
Bailey Beussink, Notre Dame Cape
Abby Wilson, Notre Dame Cape
Livia Wunderlich, Notre Dame Cape
Gabby Grimaldi, Notre Dame de Sion
Kathleen Jennings, Oak Grove
Ayana Weissenfluh, Park Hill
Shannon Kauffman, Park Hill
Emma Hampton, Parkview
Kaleigh Kastberg, Parkway West
Madison Mitchell, Republic
Etty Soto, Saxony Lutheran
Brooklyn Hannan, Staley
Tori Harding, Stover with Cole Camp
Ella Keltner, Union
Katelyn Laughlin, William Chrisman
