East versus West. That’s the scenario that played out Thursday night during the annual Midget League All-Star Game at Harley park.

With the East team consisting of players from Caterpillar and C&R Market and the West team comprising of players from WK Auto and C&R Market, it came as no surprise that the game would come down to the final inning.

But that’s exactly what happened as the East rallied from a 5-2 deficit after three with six runs in the top half of the fourth for a 8-6 victory.

Of course it was all West All-Stars early on with one run in the bottom half of the first and four again in the second to make it 5-0. But East All-Stars kept the game close with two in the third to cut the lead to 5-2. Then, in the top half of the fourth, East exploded for six more runs to lead for the first time in the ballgame at 8-5. The West All-Stars never fully recovered after that but did manage one run in the bottom half of the fourth for the victory.

Kade Watring picked up the win in relief for the East All-Stars while Weston Mundon took the loss for the West All-Stars.

With both teams using a total of four different pitchers, Levi Ray led off for the East All-Stars and pitched one inning. Ray gave up just one run on four walks while striking out three. Keylen Roper then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Meanwhile, after Easton Gerding pitched one inning and yielded two hits and one walk while striking out three, Kade Watring came back and pitched one inning and issued one run on one hit and two walks while striking out three batters.

For the West All-Stars, Race Leonard pitched one inning and gave up one hit and three walks while striking out two batters. Thomas Schuster then came in and pitched one inning and struck out three batters. Meanwhile, after Quincy Hobbs pitched one inning and issued two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out three, Weston Mundon came in and pitched part of the fourth and yielded six runs on three hits and five walks.

Easton Gerding led the way for the East All-Stars with one double and three RBIs. Kyran Turner also had one double and one RBI while Kade Watring and Keylen Roper added one single and one RBI each, Levi Ray with one single and Bryton Scott and Jaxson Templemire each with one RBI.

For the West All-Stars, Race Leonard went 2-for-3 with two singles. Thomas Schuster, Owen Christy and Weston Mundon each had one single and one RBI while Olen Beeler added one single and Boone Dicus, Quincy Hobbs and Corbin Jackson each with one RBI.



