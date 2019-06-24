The Boonville 16U All-Stars dropped two games in the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament in Mt. Vernon on Friday, losing to the host team by the scores of 12-5 and 10-0.

In the opening game against Mt. Vernon, the Boonville 16U All-Stars trailed 4-0 after the first inning but rallied back with one in the second and two again in the fourth to cut the lead to one at 4-3. However in the bottom half of the fifth, Mt. Vernon exploded for eight runs to extend the lead to 12-3. Meanwhile, in the top half of the sixth, Boonville rallied back again with two runs to complete the scoring.

Katie Kotlarz picked up the win in the circle for Mt. Vernon while Emma West took the loss for Boonville. In five innings, West struck out five batters and gave up 12 runs on 10 hits and five walks.

Mt. Vernon also out-hit Boonville 10-3, with Hadley Cornell and Emilee Smith collecting two hits each.

For Boonville, Brooke Eichelberger went 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBIs while Emma West added one triple, Alexis Trigg also drove in one run.

In the second game, Mt. Vernon jumped all over Boonville early with seven runs in the top half of the first and then sent one run across in the third and two again in the fourth to win by the run rule.

Katie Kotlarz again picked up the win for Mt. Vernon while Brooke Eichelberger took the loss for Boonville. Eichelberger pitched all four innings and gave up 10 runs on 11 hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

Mt. Vernon also finished the game with 11 hits, with Tasha Collins collecting three hits and Allie Schubert and Katie Kotlarz added two hits each. Collins, Kotlarz and Madi Burk also drove in two runs each.

For Boonville, Daylynn Baker and Brooke Eichelberger each doubled while Emma West and Mia Hatter added one single each.



