The Boonville 12U All-Stars had all the cards stacked against them after dropping their opening game in the Babe Ruth State Tournament Friday against Tank Tech 8-3.

But instead of focusing on the negative, the Boonville 12U All-Stars battled back in the next game to beat Mt. Vernon Force 18-4. The 12U All-Stars found themselves in a dogfight after that while falling in the third game against Sikeston All-Stars 8-4 before battling back once again in the next game to beat Sikeston 8-6. Then, in the championship game, Boonville fell for the second time in the tournament against Tank Tech 12-2.

Tank Tech finished the tournament at 4-0, followed by Boonville at 2-3, Sikeston 2-2 and Mt. Vernon 0-4.

In the opening game Friday against Tank Tech, the Boonville 12U All-Stars had one bad inning while giving up six runs in the bottom half of the first but rallied back with a 3-2 advantage for the rest of the game.

Le’Asia Bruce took the loss in the circle for Boonville by giving up six runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Alison Eichelberger had two of the team’s three hits in the game for Boonville, both being singles. Eichelberger also drove in one run. Cayle John finished the game with one single while Mabry Caton had one RBI.

Meanwhile, in the second game against Mt. Vernon Force, the Boonville 12U All-Stars trailed 4-3 after one but rallied back with five runs in the second and 10 again in the third to win by the run rule.

Halea Hoff picked up the win in the circle for Boonville by giving up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Boonville also out-hit Mt. Vernon 7-5, with Mabry Caton going 2-for-2 with two singles. Cora Thompson and Claire Rentel each doubled while Mylie Edwards and Emersyn Eads added one single and one RBI each, Alison Eichelberger with one single, Amera Wright with three RBIs and Kaylyn Campbell with one RBI.

In the third game against Sikeston on Friday, the Boonville 12 All-Stars jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one but was outscored 8-0 over the next-three innings to suffer the loss.

Sikeston plated two in the second and three in each of the third and fourth innings of play to garner the victory.

Emersyn Eads took the loss in the circle for Boonville by giving up seven runs on five hits and six walks while striking out four batters.

Mabry Caton and Alison Eichelberger each had two hits in the game for Boonville. Cora Thompson finished the game with a single and one RBI while Brooklyn Brown added one hit.

Boonville and Sikeston squared off again on Saturday, with the 12U All-Stars winning that game by a score of 8-6.

Although Sikeston rallied back to tie the game at 1-all in the bottom half of the third, the Boonville 12U All-Stars came back and took the lead for good by exploding for seven runs in the top half of the fourth to go up 8-1. Sikeston made it interesting in the final-two innings with three in the bottom half of the fourth and two in the fifth to cut it back to two.

Le’Asia Bruce picked up the win in the circle for Boonville while Halea Hoff recorded the save. Bruce pitched the first-four innings and gave up four runs on two hits and six walks while striking out five. Eads then came in and pitched part of the fifth and allowed two runs on three walks. Then, to finish the game, Hoff pitched one inning and issued one walk while striking out one batter.

Boonville also out-hit Sikeston 7-2, with Alison Eichelberger and Amera Wright collecting one double each. Bruce had one single and two RBIs while Mabry Caton and Cayle John added one single and one RBI, Brooklyn Brown and Kaylyn Campbell each with one single and Claire Rentel with one RBI.

In the championship game, the Boonville 12U All-Stars fell behind 7-0 after two innings before rallying back with one run in each of the third and fourth innings of play to make it 7-2. However, in the bottom half of the fourth, Tank Tech exploded for five more runs to win by the run rule.

Halea Hoff took the loss in the circle for Boonville by giving up eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one batter in three innings. Emersyn Eads then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and allowed four runs on one hit and three walks.

Alison Eichelberger and Brooklyn Brown had the only hits in the game for Boonville, both being singles.

Tank Tech out-hit Boonville 7-2 in the game.