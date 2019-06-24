The Boonville 10U All-Stars had it there within their grasp over the weekend while competing in the Babe Ruth State Tournament in Mt. Vernon.

After starting the tournament with three straight wins, the Boonville 10U All-Stars dropped their next-two games against the Sikeston All-Stars to finish second overall at 3-2.

After beating Advance Stingers 12-0 and Sikeston All-Stars 4-3 in the first-two games on Thursday, the Boonville 10U All-Stars came back with their third straight win by edging Sikeston by the same identical score on Friday 4-3. However after continuing bracket play on Saturday, Boonville dropped its first game against Sikeston 9-8 to force another game. Meanwhile, in the championship game, Sikeston had one good inning by exploding for six runs in the second to beat Boonville 10-5.

Sikeston finished 4-2 in the tournament, followed by Boonville at 3-2 overall and Advance at 0-3.

Of course what better way to open a tournament than to win your first game 12-0. But that’s what the Boonville 10U All-Stars did against Mt. Vernon on Thursday.

The Boonville 10U All-Stars opened the game with six runs in the bottom half of the first and then sent six runs across in the second inning to win by the mercy rule.

Aubrey Ritchie picked up the win in the circle for Boonville by striking out seven batters in three innings. Ritchie also walked three.

Leah Thies led the hitting attack for Boonville with one double. Ritchie finished the game with one single and three RBIs while Cecelia Gaddis added one single and two RBIs, Elizabeth Eichelberger with one single and Grace Poulsen with one RBI.

In the second game, Boonville trailed Sikeston 2-1 after two and 3-2 after three before rallying back with two runs in the bottom half of the fourth for the come from behind victory.

Payton Kindle pitched all four innings for the win for Boonville and struck out seven batters while giving up three runs on six hits.

Boonville had no hits in the game against Sikeston but was issued 10 walks.

Meanwhile, in the third game of the tournament, Boonville again had Sikeston’s number by plating two runs in the first and one in each of the fifth and sixth innings of play for a 4-3 victory.

Sikeston scored one run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings of play and tied the game at 3-all in the top half of the sixth before giving up the go ahead run in the bottom half of the inning.

Ritchie again picked up the win in the circle for Boonville by striking out nine batters and giving up three runs on five hits and two walks.

Grace Poulsen had two hits and drove in one run for Boonville to lead all hitters. Aubrey Ritchie had one single and two RBIs while Katherine Rohrbach added one single and one RBI and Leah Thies with one single.

In the fourth game of the tournament, the Boonville 10U All-Stars led Sikeston 3-2 after one but quickly found itself playing from behind as Sikeston scored two in the third and three again in the fifth to go up 6-3. Then, after Boonville plated one in the bottom half of the fifth and two again in the sixth to tie the game at 6-all, Sikeston came back and took the lead again with one run in the top half of the seventh to go ahead 7-6. Boonville answered again in the bottom half of the inning with one run to tie game at 7-all. Meanwhile, in the eighth, Sikeston outscored Boonville 2-1 to hand the 10U All-Stars their first loss of the tournament.

Aubrey Ritchie took the loss in the circle for Boonville. Katherine Rohrbach started the game and pitched 2 1/3 innings. During that span, Rohrbach gave up three runs on one hit and six walks while striking out three. Payton Kindle then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on one hit and four walks while striking out four batters. Then, to finish the game, Ritchie pitched three innings and issued three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

Despite the loss, Boonville still managed to out-hit Sikeston 6-5. Grace Poulsen again led the hitting attack for the 10U All-Stars with one single, two doubles and two RBIs. Emerson Comegys finished the game with one single and three RBIs while Leah Thies and Katherine Rohrbach added one single each. Ritchie had one RBI.

In the championship game, the Boonville 10U All-Stars had the perfect start while leading Sikeston 2-1 after one. However in the top half of the second, Sikeston exploded for six runs and then sent one run across in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings of play for the victory.

Boonville added one more run in its half of the fifth and two again in the sixth.

Ritchie took the loss for Boonville by giving up 10 runs on seven hits and nine walks while striking out 11 batters in six innings.

Grace Poulsen went 2-for-3 in the game for Boonville with two singles. Leah Thies, Emma Pfeiffer and Payton Kindle each had one single and one RBI while Emerson Comegys added one single.



