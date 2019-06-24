A&W led Imhoffs from start to finish for a 13-1 win Thursday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

In the nightcap, New Franklin improved to 12-1 on the season by turning back Central Realty 6-4.

Although both A&W and Imhoffs managed just eight hits in the ballgame, it was pretty much all A&W on the scoreboard with five runs in the bottom half of the first, three again in the third and five in the fourth.

Imhoffs scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the third.

Lane Keeran picked up the win on the mound for A&W, who improved to 3-7 overall, while Jamesian McKee took the loss for Imhoff’s, who dropped to 3-5 on the season. Keeran pitched one inning and gave up one hit and two walks. Ethan Hurley then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on four walks while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Ethan Watson pitched 2 1/3 innings and issued two hits and three walks while striking out four.

For Imhoffs, McKee pitched the first-three innings and gave up eight runs on six walks while striking out eight batters. Timothy Kee then came in and pitched one inning in relief and yielded five runs on five hits and one walk.

Michael DeLeon had one triple and drove in one run to lead all hitters for A&W. Eli Stock finished the game with one double and one RBI while Ethan Watson also doubled. Jack Marsh and Landon Drew each had one single while Cameron Ray added one RBI.

For Imhoffs, Shane Chamberlain went 2-for-2 with two singles. Blake Richerson added one single while Peyton Monteer drove in one run.

In the second game, which was back and forth, New Franklin led Central Realty 3-0 after the first inning. However, in the bottom half of the second, Central Realty rallied back with four runs to lead for the first and last time in the ballgame at 4-3. Meanwhile, in the top half of the third, New Franklin took the lead for good by pushing across three more runs to go up 6-4. Central Realty never got any closer in the ballgame by putting up goose eggs for the next-four innings.

Clayton Wilmsmeyer picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin in relief while Garrett Hundley took the loss for Central Realty, who dropped to 5-4 on the season. Keaton Eads started the game for New Franklin and pitched one inning and struck out three batters. Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six.

For Central Realty, Hundley pitched the first-four innings and surrendered six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters. Aiden Battreall then came in and pitched two innings in relief and issued two hits while striking out one batter.

New Franklin also out-hit Central Realty 6-5, with Keaton Eads going 2-for-2 with two singles and two RBIs. Samuel Marshall had two singles and one RBI while Owen Armentrout and Clayton Wilmsmeyer added one single each and Zach Roth with one RBI.

For Central Realty, Blake Griffin and Cash Valencia each had one single and one RBI while Aiden Battreall, Abram Taylor and Tucker Lorenz each had one single.



