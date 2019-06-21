The Boonville 12U All-Stars fell in the opening round of the Babe Ruth State Tournament Friday in Mt. Vernon against Tank Tech 8-3 but bounced back with a 18-4 win against Mt. Vernon Force.

In the first game against Tank Tech, the Boonville 12U All-Stars had one bad inning while giving up six runs in the bottom half of the first but rallied back with a 3-2 advantage for the rest of the game.

Le’Asia Bruce took the loss in the circle for Boonville by giving up six runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Alison Eichelberger had two of the team’s three hits in the game for Boonville, both being singles. Eichelberger also drove in one run. Cayle John finished the game with one single while Mabry Caton had one RBI.

In the game against Mt. Vernon Force, the Boonville 12U All-Stars trailed 4-3 after one but rallied back with five runs in the second and 10 again in the third to win by the run rule.

Halea Hoff picked up the win in the circle for Boonville by giving up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Boonville also out-hit Mt. Vernon 7-5, with Mabry Caton going 2-for-2 with two singles. Cora Thompson and Claire Rentel each doubled while Mylie Edwards and Emersyn Eads added one single and one RBI each, Alison Eichelberger with one single, Amera Wright with three RBIs and Kaylyn Campbell with one RBI.

Note: Boonville 12 All-Stars currently lead Sikeston 4-2 in the third inning in the third game of the tournament.