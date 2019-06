AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Independence Post 21 at Warrensburg Post 131 (doubleheader)

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit Outlaws vs. Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s (doubleheader) at Hidden Valley Park

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour BMW International Open, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: ATP Halle/ATP London/WTA Mallorca/WTA Birmingham, 5 a.m., 2:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Horse racing: Royal Ascot Day 3, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands vs. Canada, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Track & field: IAAF World Challenge: Czech Republic, 11 a.m., OLY (208)

• Track & field: IAAF World Challenge: Czech Republic, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Cleveland at Texas, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States vs. Sweden, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Thailand vs. Chile, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m., MLB (272)

• Golf: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Copa América: Japan vs. Uruguay, 5:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Nicaragua at Haiti, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Track & field: European Athletics Association: Spain, 6 p.m., OLY (208)

• NBA: NBA Draft, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN News (102)

• College baseball: College World Series: Louisville vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• WNBA: Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda at Costa Rica, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• WNBA: Washington at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: Asian Tour Kolon Korea Open, 11 p.m., GOLF (27)

Thursday’s Radio

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 7:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)