Medical Arts players Colby Caton and Memphis Waibel had their usual games Wednesday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

While playing Central Realty in a battle for second place in JBR, Waibel and Caton combined for four of the teams 10 hits and three RBIs to lead Medical Arts to a 11-4 victory.

In the nightcap, KWRT broke a 7-7 tie after 5 1/2 by pushing across two runs in the bottom half of the sixth to beat Glasgow 9-7.

As for the first game, Medical Arts opened with three runs in the top half of the first but then went scoreless over the next-three innings. Meanwhile, after plating one run in the fifth, Medical Arts came back and tacked on two more runs in the sixth and five again in the seventh to extend the lead to 11-0. Then, in the bottom half of the seventh, Central Realty rallied back with four runs to cut the lead back to seven.

Memphis Waibel picked up the win on the mound for Medical Arts, who improved to 6-4, while Austin Sandbothe took the loss for Central Realty, who dropped to 5-3. Waibel pitched the first-three innings and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Cameron Poulsen then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed four runs on one hit and eight walks while striking out one batter.

For Central Realty, Sandbothe pitched the first-four innings and struck out eight batters while giving up three runs on seven hits and one walk. Aiden Battreall then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and one walk. Meanwhile, after Abram Taylor pitched 2/3 innings and surrendered five runs on one hit and four walks, Blake Griffin came in and pitched 2/3 inning and walked three batters.

Medical Arts also out-hit Central Realty 10-3, with Colby Caton going 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs. Memphis Waibel was also 2-for-4 with two singles and one RBI. Dalton Ivy doubled and drove in one run while Jake Pickens added one single and two RBIs, Chandler Stonecipher and Caden Pearcy with one single and one RBI each, Cameron Poulsen and Eric Kearns each with one single and Garrett Pope with one RBI.

For Central Realty, Austin Sandbothe went 2-for-3 with two singles. Aiden Battreall had one single and one RBI while Aidan Lemmons, Abram Taylor and Blake Griffin finished the game with one RBI each.

In the nightcap, KWRT jumped out to an early lead with one run in each of the first and third innings. Meanwhile, after Glasgow scored one run in its half of the fourth, KWRT came back and plated two in the bottom half of the fourth and three again in the fifth to make it 7-1. However, in the top half of the sixth, Glasgow exploded for six runs to tie the game at 7-all. But even that was short-lived as KWRT sent two more runs across in the bottom half of the inning for the victory.

Bo Vinson was the pitcher of record in the game for KWRT, 3-7 on the season, while Zane Johanning took the loss for Glasgow, who dropped to 1-5. Darian Williams started the game and pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on one hit and eight walks while striking out three. Edrissa Bah then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and one walk. Then, to finish the game, Vinson pitched one inning and struck out three batters.

For Glasgow, Drew Sanders pitched the first five innings and gave up seven runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine. Zane Johanning then came in and pitched one inning in relief and yielded two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter.

KWRT also had six hits in the game, with Bo Vinson, Conner Acton and Dustyn Taylor collecting one single and one RBI each. Edrissa Bah, Darian Williams and Preston Stover each had one single.

For Glasgow, Trevor Sanders had one single and two RBIs. Alan Westhues finished the game with one single and one RBI while Decklan Himmelberg added one single and Zane Johanning with one RBI.



