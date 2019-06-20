Central Methodist senior softball player Addy Reardon was recently selected to the Heart of America Athletic Conference first team for the 2019 season.

Reardon played in 42 games for the Lady Eagles and hit .342 with 39 hits in 114 at bats with five doubles, one triple, two home runs and 23 RBIs. Reardon also scored 19 runs and walked 18 times for an on-base percentage of .431 and a slugging percentage of .456.

Reardon was also one of 813 student-athletes selected for their academic achievements by being named Heart Scholar-Athletes for the 2018-19 academic season.

In order to qualify for this honor, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.40 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), have accumulated at least 60 semester hours, at least five semesters, and attending the nominating institution for at least two semesters prior to being nominated.

The student-athletes must also be a varsity competitor having made a significant contribution to their respective team and school.

Baker University claimed the Heart of America Athletic Conference regular season crown for the first time since 1982. The special season continued as the Wildcats led the conference with five athletes making the First Team All-Conference list.

Nine-time Heart Pitcher of the Week and two-time National Pitcher of the Week, Olivia Brees (Baker), picked up the Pitcher of the Year award for the conference. Brees was instrumental in helping to lead the No. 19 Wildcats to their first conference title in 37 years, finishing the regular season with a 29-2 record. So far this season Brees has collected 380 strikeouts, which ranks her No. 1 in the NAIA, with the next closest pitcher recording 224 K's. She also boasts a 0.81 earned run average and has recorded nine shutouts and 17 complete games.

Two-time Heart Player of the Week, Kaleigh Bayless (MidAmerica Nazarene), picked up the Player of the Year award and was named a Co-Freshman of the Year. Bayless leads the Pioneers in hits (72), batting average (.545), RBIs (37), and stolen bases (25). She sits nationally ranked in the Top 10 of eight categories, highlighted by: Total Bases per Game (#3, 3.093), Slugging Pct (1.008), and homeruns (14).

Alyx Witt (Grand View) also picked up the shared Freshman of the Year title. Witt has a .417 batting average on the season and has totaled 58 hits, 56 RBIs, and 17 homeruns. Witt is also nationally ranked in eight categories.

The Newcomer of the Year award was also split between two athletes: Olivia Fluehr (Graceland) and Kiya Harper (William Penn).

Fluehr, a senior pitcher from Illinois, finished the regular season with 15 wins, nine losses, and two saves. She recorded 84 strikeouts and finished with an ERA of 2.24.



