New Franklin’s Junior Babe Ruth baseball team moved one step closer to the title Wednesday night by sweeping Imhoffs in a doubleheader in New Franklin by the scores of 20-2 and 14-4.

New Franklin, 11-1 on the season, scored 20 runs on 18 hits in the first game and 14 runs only five hits in the nightcap.

The loss dropped Imhoffs to 3-4 overall.

As for the first game, New Franklin couldn’t have asked for a better start by exploding for six runs in the top half of the first and one again in the second to go up 7-0. Meanwhile, after Imhoffs scored one run in the bottom half of the fourth, New Franklin came back with 13 runs over the final two innings to win by the mercy rule.

Zach Roth picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin while Peyton Monteer took the loss for Imhoffs. Roth pitched the first six innings and gave up just two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

For Imhoffs, Monteer pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up 11 runs on seven hits and four walks. Shane Chamberlain then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued one run on two hits while striking out one batter. Meanwhile, after Blake Richardson pitched three innings and allowed four runs on six hits and three walks, Timothy Kee came in and pitched 2/3 inning and yielded three runs on three hits and one walk.

Jacob Marshall went 4-for-4 in the game for New Franklin with four singles and two RBIs. Clayton Wilmsmeyer had two singles, one double and three RBIs while Keaton Eads added a single, double and three RBIs, Samuel Marshall and Kadin Sanders each with two singles and two RBIs, Sawyer Felton with two singles and one RBI, Owen Armentrout, Zach Roth and Landon Belstle each with one single and one RBI and Drake Clark with one RBI.

For Imhoffs, Jordan Massey had two singles while Jamesian McKee and Blake Richardson added one single and one RBI each and Shane Chamberlain and Timothy Kee each with one single.

In the nightcap, New Franklin again jumped out on top early with one run in the first and three again in the second to go up 4-0. However, in the top half of the third, Imhoffs rallied back with four runs to tie the game at 4-all. Imhoffs never got any closer in the ballgame as New Franklin plated three runs in the bottom half of the third, four again in the fourth and three in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Samuel Marshall picked up the win for New Franklin while Garrison Parkhurst took the loss for Imhoffs. Marshall pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters. Jacob Marshall then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and walked two batters.

For Imhoffs, Parkhurst pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up 14 runs on five hits and eight walks while striking out two batters.

Clayton Wilmsmeyer had two singles and two RBIs to lead all hitters for New Franklin. Landon Belstle finished the game with one single and two RBIs while Samuel Marshall added one single and one RBI, Jacob Marshall with one single and Owen Armentrout, Keaton Eads and Zach Roth each with one RBI.

For Imhoffs, Noah Kee, Jamesian McKee, Timothy Kee and Jordan Massey each had one single and one RBI. Garrison Parkhurst also finished the game with one single.



