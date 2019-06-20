Moberly’s 12U softball team once again flexed its muscles Tuesday night while beating Lady River Rats and Show-Me State Home Inspections at Rolling Hills park.

With only one loss on the season, Moberly opened the first game against Lady River Rats with 14 runs in the first-three innings en route to a 14-0 victory. Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Moberly led Show-Me State Home Inspections from start to finish to win 11-4.

Moberly improved to 11-1 on the season while Lady River Rats dropped to 2-8. Show-Me State Home Inspections fell to 1-9 on the season.

In the first game, Moberly started off a little slow with one run in the first but came back and plated four in the second and nine in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Mallory Brown picked up the win in the circle for Moberly while Kaylyn Campbell took the loss for Lady River Rats. Brown pitched the first-four innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up five walks. Campbell, meanwhile, pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed 11 runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one batter. Halle Fuemmeler pitched 2/3 inning in relief and issued three runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

Moberly also out-hit Lady River Rats 6-0, with Camri Wekendorf going 2-for-2 with two singles and one RBI. Madison Thompson had a home run and three RBIs while Mallory Brown added one double, Anna Swallow one single and two RBIs, and Kendyl Klostermann with one single and one RBI.

Lady River Rats had no hits in the game.

In the second game, Moberly opened the first inning with two runs and then sent two runs across in the second, five again in the third and two in the fourth for the victory.

Show-Me State Home Inspections, meanwhile, scored one in the second and three again in the third.

Mallory Brown was the winning pitcher in the game for Moberly while Le’Asia Bruce took the loss for Show-Me State Home Inspections. Brown pitched all three innings and struck out six batters while giving up four runs on three hits and five walks. Bruce, meanwhile, pitched four innings and allowed 11 runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Moberly also out-hit Show-Me State Home Inspections 8-3, with Ayla King going 2-for-2 with a single, triple and one RBI. Breanna Morgan also had one triple and one RBI while Madison Thompson added one single and two RBIs, Mallory Brown and Kendyl Klostermann each with one single and one RBI and Tori Ricketts and Kalli Ames each with one single.

For Show-Me State Home Inspections, Le’Asia Bruce went 2-for-2 with two singles. Rebecca Shaw finished the game with one single and one RBI while Mylie Edwards and Brooklyn Brown each had one RBI.