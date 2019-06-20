Huebert Fiberboard won the Cal Ripken Minor title outright Tuesday night by beating Axis Seed in the first game by a score of 23-0.

In the second game, Sell’s Carpet improved to 3-11 on the season by turning back Boonville Ready Mix 12-2 in four innings.

Huebert Fiberboard, who finished the season at 13-2 overall, scored early and often against Axis Seed by pushing across four runs in the first, seven again in the second and 12 in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Reece Townlain was the winning pitcher in the game for Huebert Fiberboard while Samuel Hage took the loss for Axis Seed, who dropped to 2-12 overall. Townlain pitched the first-two innings and gave up just one hit while striking out five batters. Kaden Thacker then came in and pitched one inning and struck out two batters.

For Axis Seed, Hage pitched 1 1/3 innings and surrendered nine runs on four hits and six walks while striking out two. Elijah Ueligger then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and allowed nine runs on five hits and three walks. Meanwhile, after Mason Jones pitched 1/3 inning and gave up three runs on one walk, Parker Leonard came in and pitched 2/3 inning and yielded two runs on three hits and two walks.

Huebert Fiberboard also out-hit Axis Seed 12-1, with Chase Chamberlain going 3-for-3 with a double, triple, home run and four RBIs. Braylon Banuet finished the game with a single, triple, home run and four RBIs while Brayden Viertel added three singles and two RBIs, Brenden Perry with a home run and two RBIs, Aiden Schueler with one triple and Reece Townlain with one single and one RBI.

For Axis Seed, Parker Leonard went 1-for-1 with one single.

In the second game, Boonville Ready Mix took a 2-0 lead after 1/2 inning but it was all Sell’s Carpet after that with three runs in each of the first, second, third and fourth innings to win by the run rule.

Aiden Swanson pitched all four innings for the win for Sell’s Carpet, 3-11. Swanson struck out seven batters and gave up just two runs on three hits and one walk.

Thaddeus Quint took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix, 5-9, and gave up three runs on one hit and three walks while striking out one batter in one inning. Hayden Sandbothe pitched one inning in relief and allowed three runs on five walks while striking out three. Meanwhile, after Brennan Alberts pitched one inning and yielded three runs on one hit and four walks while striking out two, Jaxson Stonecipher came in and pitched 2/3 inning and issued three runs on four walks while striking out one batter.

Donovin Atkins had one single and two RBIs in the game for Sell’s Carpet. Bodie White finished the game with one single and one RBI while Aiden Swanson and Isaiah Barber added two RBIs each.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Thaddeus Quint had one single and one RBI while Brennan Alberts and Hayden Sandbothe added one single each.



