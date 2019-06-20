Einspahr Construction felt there was never a doubt going into Wednesday night’s game against Sell’s Carpet in Cal Ripken Minor.

With a secure hold on second place in Minor, Einspahr Construction made it official by beating Sell’s Carpet by a score of 18-8.

In the nightcap, Bradley Automotive also left little doubt by leading Axis Seed from start to finish for a 15-8 victory.

Einspahr Construction, 12-3 on the season, opened the game with four runs in each of the first and third innings to lead Sell’s Carpet 8-0. Meanwhile, after Sell’s Carpet plated five runs in the bottom half of the third, Einspahr Construction came back and tacked on four more in the fourth and six in the sixth to lead 18-6. However in the bottom half of the sixth, Sell’s Carpet added two more runs to round out the scoring.

Karson Elbert picked up the win on the mound for Einspahr Construction while Bodie White took the loss for Sell’s Carpet, who dropped to 3-12. Elbert pitched the first-three innings and gave up five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters. Gabe Romero-Shelton then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six. Then, to finish the game, Kaiden Stover pitched 2/3 inning and issued one hit and two walks.

For Sell’s Carpet, White pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up nine runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four. Maddex Jackson then came in and pitched three innings in relief and issued eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven. Then, to finish the game, Gavin Ridgeway pitched 2/3 inning and yielded one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter.

Einspahr Construction also finished the game with 13 hits, with Karson Elbert going 3-for-3 with a single, triple, home run and four RBIs. Gabe Romero-Shelton had a single, double, triple and one RBI while Landon Conz added two singles, one triple and two RBIs, Logan Flowers with two singles and one RBI and Kaiden Stover and Khaden Litton each with one single and one RBI.

For Sell’s Carpet, Aiden Swanson had one single, one double and one RBI while Jett Storm added two singles, Donovin Atkins one double and three RBIs, Gavin Ridgeway with one double, Bodie White with one single and one RBI and Isaiah Barber with one single.

In the second game, Bradley Automotive led from the first inning on against Axis Seed by pushing across two runs in each of the first-three innings. As for Axis Seed, they scored one in the second and three in the third to go up 6-4. Meanwhile, in the fourth, Bradley Automotive outscored Axis Seed 9-4 to win the game by seven.

Landon Carter was the winning pitcher in the game for Bradley Automotive, 9-6, while Isaac Herman took the loss for Axis Seed, who dropped to 2-13. Carter pitched the first-two innings and gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three. Josh Soloman, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Bryson Welch pitched one inning and issued four runs on five walks while striking out two batters.

For Axis Seed, Herman pitched the first-three innings and gave up six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three. Ean Wessing then came in and pitched part of the fourth and yielded seven runs on one hit and six walks. Then, to finish the game, Parker Leonard pitched one inning and issued two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter.

Lyle Christy led the hitting attack in the game for Bradley Automotive with a single, home run and four RBIs. Jackson Shelton added a single, triple and two RBIs while Josh Soloman had one double and one RBI, Brylan Carter and Jason Fizer each with one single and one RBI and Andrew Jones and A.J. Massa with one RBI each.

For Axis Seed, Samuel Hage and Isaac Herman each had one single, one double and two RBIs. Dylan McGuire added one single while Ean Wessing drove in one run.