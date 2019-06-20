Caterpillar opened the game with three runs in the first inning and then added nine more runs over the next four innings to beat C&R Market 12-5 in Midget League action Tuesday night at Kemper park.

In a makeup game from May 29th, Caterpillar led C&R Market 3-1 after one and 7-1 after two. Meanwhile, after both teams failed to score in the third and fourth innings of play, Caterpillar came back and outscored C&R Market 5-4 in the fifth for the victory.

Owen Christy picked up the win on the mound for Caterpillar, who used five different pitchers on the mound, while Khloe Massey took the loss for C&R Market, who used a total of six pitchers. Christy pitched one inning and gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter. Massey, meanwhile, pitched part of the first and allowed three runs on one hit while walking three batters.

Caterpillar also out-hit C&R Market 8-5, with Race Leonard going 3-for-3 with three singles. Thomas Schuster and Corbin Jackson each had two singles and three RBIs while Quincy Hobbs added one double and two RBIs, Bradley Bishop with two RBIs and Boone Dicus and Owen Christy each with one RBI.

For C&R Market, Kade Watring had a single, triple and one RBI. Weston Mundon added a double and two RBIs while Logan Perry had one double, Keylen Roper one single and one RBI and Easton Gerding with one RBI.

WK Auto prevails over C&R Market in Midget

WK Auto scored eight runs in the first-two innings and then sent five runs across in the fourth to beat C&R Market 13-8 in a makeup game from May 21 in Midget League action Monday night at Kemper park.

WK Auto, improving to 5-7 on the season, opened the game with four runs in the first and then sent four runs across in the second and five again in the fourth. C&R Market, meanwhile, plated seven runs in the second and one in the fourth.

P.J. Ash picked up the win on the mound for WK Auto while Bryton Scott took the loss for C&R Market, who dropped to 3-7 overall. Ash pitched one inning and gave up one walk while striking out three batters. Scott, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning and allowed four runs on seven walks while striking out two.

Four different pitchers took the mound for WK Auto while five saw time on the hill for C&R Market.

Levi Ray had one single and two RBIs to lead all hitters for WK Auto. Cooper Mapes and Braxton Meyers each had one single and one RBI while P.J. Ash added three RBIs, Jaxson Templemire and Jaxon Gerlach each with two RBIs and Henry Brownfield and Kyran Turner with one RBI each.

For C&R Market, Olen Beeler had one triple and three RBIs while Kade Watring added one double and three RBIs and Keylen Roper and Bryton Scott each with one RBI.