WK Auto scored eight runs in the first-two innings and then sent five runs across in the fourth to beat C&R Market 13-8 in a makeup game from May 21 in Midget League action Monday night at Kemper park.

WK Auto, improving to 5-7 on the season, opened the game with four runs in the first and then sent four runs across in the second and five again in the fourth. C&R Market, meanwhile, plated seven runs in the second and one in the fourth.

P.J. Ash picked up the win on the mound for WK Auto while Bryton Scott took the loss for C&R Market, who dropped to 3-7 overall. Ash pitched one inning and gave up one walk while striking out three batters. Scott, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning and allowed four runs on seven walks while striking out two.

Four different pitchers took the mound for WK Auto while five saw time on the hill for C&R Market.

Levi Ray had one single and two RBIs to lead all hitters for WK Auto. Cooper Mapes and Braxton Meyers each had one single and one RBI while P.J. Ash added three RBIs, Jaxson Templemire and Jaxon Gerlach each with two RBIs and Henry Brownfield and Kyran Turner with one RBI each.

For C&R Market, Olen Beeler had one triple and three RBIs while Kade Watring added one double and three RBIs and Keylen Roper and Bryton Scott each with one RBI.