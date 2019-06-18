Shelter Insurance handed Lang Gas Company its first loss of the season Saturday in Little League machine softball at New Franklin with a 17-5 victory.

Shelter Insurance, improving to 5-2 on the season, opened the game with 17 unanswered runs in the first four innings before giving up two in the fifth and three again in the sixth.

Lilly Chitwood and Rylee Mehrhoff each had four singles to lead all hitters for Shelter Insurance. Lainey Humphrey finished the game with two singles and one double while Hazel Roth added three singles, Lilly Kaullen two singles and Belle Chitwood and Mia Dobson each with one single.

For Lang Gas Company, Sophia Held had three singles. Natalie Wiseman finished the game with one single and one triple while Canna Jennings and Skylar Greenwood contributed two singles each and Lilly Washburn and Natalie Caszatt each with one single.

In the second game, GKC-CPA’s defeated Exchange Bank 17-6.

GKC-CPA’s, 3-4 on the season, trailed Exchange Bank 1-0 after 2 1/2 innings before rallying back with six runs in the bottom half of the third, six again in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Huntir Lyons had two singles and one double to lead GKC-CPA’s. Trinity Kelley finished the game with three singles while Chloe Chitwood added one single and one double and Kalynn Stephens, Lydia Burnett, Korinna Chitwood, Callie Chitwood and Chloe Palmer each with two singles.

For Exchange Bank, who dropped to 0-7, Ella Oser had two singles and one home run. Kennedy McMillan finished the game with three singles while Kendall Wells added two singles, Kaylee Skaggs one double and Eden Oser, Lydia Hepner and Kinsley Washburn each with one single.





