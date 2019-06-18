Austin Sandbothe had two hits, and Aidan Lemmons and Garrett Hundley combined for seven innings of three-hit ball to lead Central Realty past Imhoffs 6-1 in Junior Babe Ruth action Monday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

In the nightcap, Medical Arts edged KWRT by a score of 5-3.

Central Realty, improving to 5-2 on the season, led Imhoffs by just one at 2-1 after five innings before pushing across one run in the sixth and three again in the seventh for the victory.

Aidan Lemmons picked up the win on the mound for Central Realty while Shane Chamberlain took the loss for Imhoffs, who dropped to 3-2. Lemmons pitched the first-five innings and struck out nine batters while giving up one run on three hits and five walks. Garrett Hundley then came in and pitched two innings in relief and struck out one batter.

For Imhoffs, Chamberlain pitched five innings and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Blake Richerson then came in and pitched two innings in relief and surrendered four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Lemmons also had one double in the game for Central Realty while Tucker Lorenz added one single and two RBIs, Garrett Hundley and Abram Taylor each with one single and one RBI, Aiden Battreal with one single and Cash Valencia with one RBI.

For Imhoffs, Noah Kee had two singles while Jamesian McKee added one triple and Shane Chamberlain with one RBI.

In the second game, Medical Arts opened the game with two runs in the bottom half of the first and then sent one run across in the third inning to extend the lead to 3-0.

However after a scoreless fourth inning, KWRT rallied back with three runs in the fifth to tie the game at 3-all. Then, in the seventh, Medical Arts plated two more runs to win the game by two.

Memphis Waibel picked up the win in relief for Medical Arts while Conner Acton took the loss for KWRT, who dropped to 2-7 overall. Colby Caton started the game for Medical Arts and pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight. Waibel then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and struck out five batters while walking two.

For KWRT, Bo Vinson started the game and pitched the first-three innings with seven strikeouts. Vinson also gave up three runs on two hits and one walk. Acton then came in and pitched three innings in relief and issued two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four.

Caton also tripled and drove in two runs for Medical Arts, who improved to 4-4 overall. Cade Schupp finished the game with one double while Memphis Waibel and Chandler Stonecipher added one single and Garrett Pope with one RBI.

For KWRT, Bo Vinson had a single, double and three RBIs. Preston Stover tripled while Jackson Johns added one single.



