The Kansas City Mavericks will remain a part of the Calgary Flames organization.

The Mavericks announced Monday that the ECHL team has agreed to extend their National Hockey League affiliation with the Flames through the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

The Mavericks will also serve as the “AA” affiliate of Calgary’s American Hockey League “AAA” affiliate, the Stockton Heat.

“The Calgary Flames and the Stockton Heat are pleased to continue our affiliation agreement with the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks,” Calgary Flames assistant general manager Brad Pascall said in a press release. “Kansas City is a first class franchise with quality ownership and management and they share the same principles and objectives for player development as our organization.”

It will be the third season that the Mavericks have been affiliated with Calgary and Stockton.

“We are very excited to continue our relationship with a world class organization in the Calgary Flames,” Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen said on the release. “We look forward to building upon the success we had with Calgary and Stockton these last two seasons.”

Seven players spent time with both the Mavericks and the Heat at the AHL level last season. Forwards Jordan Ernst, Jared VanWormer, Mike McMurtry and Zach Fischer, defensemen Cliff Watson and Willie Raskob and goaltender Nick Schneider played in at least one game for both teams during the 2018-19 season.

“Kansas City continues to provide an excellent opportunity for our affiliated players to compete for a first-class organization,” said Stockton Heat head coach Cail MacLean said in the release. “We are excited to continue our affiliation and build on our partnership.”

The Mavericks were affiliated with the NHL’s New York Islanders from 2015 to 2017 and had a working agreement with the St. Louis Blues in the 2016-17 season as well.

The Mavericks will begin their 11th season in franchise history and their sixth in the ECHL in October.