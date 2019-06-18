GKC-CPA’s rallied from a three run deficit after 2 1/2 by pushing across four runs in the bottom half of the third to beat Exchange Bank 14-13 in Little League softball at New Franklin.

GKC-CPA’s led Exchange Bank 5-4 after one and 10-8 after two. However in the top half of the third, Exchange Bank rallied back with five runs to go up 13-10. But even that was short-lived as GKC-CPA’s sent four runs across in its half of the third for the one run victory.

Lydia Burnett picked up the win in the circle for GKC-CPA’s while Ella Oser took the loss for Exchange Bank. Burnett pitched three innings and gave up 13 runs on 10 hits and six walks while striking out three. Oser, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed four runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one batter.

Kalynn Stephens had two singles to lead all hitters for GKC-CPA’s. Gracie Martin finished the game with one single.

For Exchange Bank, Ella Oser finished the game with one triple and one home run. Lilly Washburn added two singles while Lilly Kaullen added one double and Eden Oser, Kendall Wells, Kinsley Washburn, Alison Flick and Kennedy McMillan each with one single.

In the second game, Lang Gas Company raised its season record to 6-0 by turning back Shelter Insurance 9-8.

Shelter Insurance, who dropped to 4-2, led 6-3 after 2 1/2 but then surrendered three runs in the bottom half of the third to force a tie at 6-all. Meanwhile, in the fourth, Shelter Insurance put up two runs while Lang Gas Company added three for the win.

Sophia Held was the winning pitcher in the game for Lang Gas Company while Lily Chitwood took the loss for Shelter Insurance. Held pitched all four innings and struck out nine batters while giving up eight runs on eight hits and five walks. Chitwood, meanwhile, pitched four innings and surrendered nine runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out nine batters.

Sophia Held also led the hitting attack for Lang Gas Company with two singles and one double. Jaida Frye had two singles while Natalie Wiseman, Hadley Caszatt and Kaley Skaggs added one single each.

For Shelter Insurance, Lily Chitwood had three singles, Rylee Mehrhoff two singles and Hazel Roth, Natalie Curry and Lainey Humphrey each with one single.



