Edward Jones broke a 9-9 tie after four by scoring one run in the top half of the fifth to beat Jennings Premium Meats 10-9 in Instructional League play Monday night at New Franklin.

In a back and forth game, Edward Jones and Jennings Premium had the same score after one inning with the score tied at 4-4. Meanwhile, after a scoreless second inning, two teams also plated five runs in the third to forge a tie at 9-all.

Haden Davis and Caden Long each had two singles and one home run to lead all hitters for Edward Jones. Chaleigh Collyott finished the game with two singles and one double while Ryder Dorson added two singles and Graham Hampton, Colten Long, Lukas Cook and Violet Washburn each with one single.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Easton Gerding had one single and two triples. Thomas Neal finished the game with one single and one double while Dylan Miller, Dawson Miller, Carter Sanders and Mason Palmer added two singles each and Kyndal Schnell, Reid Hackman and Jayse McCulloch each with one single.

In the second game, Chipley and Company defeated Shelter Insurance 13-8.

Chipley & Company led Shelter Insurance 5-3 after one and 9-5 after two before giving up three runs in the bottom half of the third. However in the top half of the fourth, Chipley & Company sent across four runs to win the game by five.

Cooper Hull had one single, one triple and one home run to lead all hitters for Chipley & Company. Crew Wilmsmeyer finished the game with one single, one double and one home run while Casten Jennings added one single and two doubles, Griffin Chitwood and Eden Oser each with three singles, Braylan Mize with two singles and Levi Humphrey and Audrey Dobson with one single apiece.

For Shelter Insurance, Luke Chitwood had two singles and one double. Mariah Finn finished the game with three singles while Gabe Cotton added one single and one home run, Jack Lyons, Aubrey Loerzel, Tristan Riekhof and Payton Nichols each with two singles and Trevin Fairley, Ava Smith, Layla Cowans and Logan Perry each with one single.





