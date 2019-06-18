Ryder Dorson and Graham Hampton each had two singles and one doubles to lead Edward Jones past Chipley and Company 20-11 in Instructional League play Saturday at New Franklin.

Graysen Richerson finished the game with three singles and one double for Edward Jones, who led Chipley and Company 5-2 after one, 11-2 after two and 16-7 after three. Edward Jones also matched Chipley and Company with four runs in the final two innings.

Haden Davis had four singles in the game for Edward Jones while Charleigh Collyott, Caden Long and Colten Long added three singles each, Grayson Hampton and Violet Washburn two singles each and Lukas Cook and Jade Forbis each with one single.

For Chipley and Company, Cooper Hull had two triples and one home run. Crew Wilmsmeyer finished the game with one single, one double and one triple while Griffin Chitwood added one single and one triple, Casten Jennings one single and one double, Eden Oser, Braylyn Mize, Audrey Dobson and Sylas Benedict each with two singles and Kennedi Hendrix with one single.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance defeated GKC-CPA’s 8-7.

Shelter Insurance trailed GKC-CPA’s 3-1 after one and 4-3 after four but rallied back with a 5-3 advantage in the fifth inning for the victory.

Luke Chitwood led the hitting attack in the game for Shelter Insurance with two singles, one triple and one home run. Mariah Finn finished the game with one single and two triples while Trevin Fairley added three singles, Payton Nichols, Gabe Cotton, Jack Lyons and Aubrey Loerzel each with two singles and Logan Perry with one single.

For GKC-CPA’s, Colten Schlotzhauer and Conner Boley each had two singles and one home run. Josie Chitwood, Prynceton Maddex and Zoey Pinet each had two singles while Lane Thurman added one home run and Kallie Burnett, Hudson Shaw and Bailey Briggs each with one single.





