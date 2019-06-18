Huebert Fiberboard moved one step closer to the championship in Cal Ripken Minor Monday night at Harley park by beating Boonville Ready Mix 10-0.

In the nightcap, Einspahr Construction defeated Bradley Automotive by a score of 11-7.

Huebert Fiberboard, improving to 12-2 on the season, exploded for nine runs in the bottom half of the first and then sent one run across in the second to secure the win.

Chase Chamberlain picked up the win for Huebert Fiberboard while Alexander Ewings took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix, who dropped to 5-8 on the season. In four innings, Chamberlain struck out nine batters and gave up three hits and one walk. Ewings, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning and allowed nine runs on three hits and six walks.

Huebert Fiberboard also out-hit Boonville Ready Mix 4-3, with Brayden Viertel going 1-for-2 with a triple. Braylon Banuet finished the game with one double and two RBIs while Kaden Thacker and Aaydin Zimmerman added one single each and Reece Townlain with one RBI.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Brennan Alberts, Hayden Sandbothe and Forge Mackey each had one single.

In the second game, Bradley Automotive jumped all over Einspahr Construction while leading 5-3 after one, 6-4 after two and 7-6 after three. Meanwhile, after a scoreless fourth inning, Einspahr Construction exploded for five runs in the top half of the fifth to go up 11-7. Bradley Automotive never got any closer while failing to score in its half of the fifth.

Landon Conz was the winning pitcher in the game for Einspahr Construction, who improved to 11-3, while Layne Rapp took the loss for Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 8-5 on the season. Conz pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters. Rapp, meanwhile, pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed seven runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three.

Karson Elbert led the hitting attack in the game for Einspahr Construction with two singles and one double. Kaiden Stover had one single and one triple while Gabe Romero-Shelton added two singles and three RBIs, Dylann Clark with one single and one RBI, Logan Flowers with one single and one RBI and Landon Conz and Khaden Litton each with one RBI.

For Bradley Automotive, Lyle Christy had a single and a double. Brylan Carter and A.J. Massa added one double each while Jason Fizer contributed one single and Bryson Welch and Andrew Jones each with one RBI.



