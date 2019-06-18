87 Diner remained unbeaten on the season by turning back Mad Services HVAC 7-4 in Babe Ruth 6U softball Monday night at Lions park.

87 Diner opened the game with four runs in the top half of the first and then sent two runs across in the second and one again in the third. Mad Services HVAC, meanwhile, plated one run in the first and two again in the second.

Kynleigh Stricker and Kenzie Beeler each had three singles and one RBI while Meredith Wood, Ava Johnson and Brooklyn Ronnfeldt added three singles each, Averi Zimmerman with two singles and one RBI, Ellie Gerding also with two singles and Maliah Shane with one single and one RBI.

For Mad Services HVAC, Rylee Bilen finished the game with three singles and three RBIs. Elena Baker, Makayla Bohlken and Taylah Turner each had three singles while Britta Jackson and Demi Newman added two singles each, Alana Butner with one single and one RBI and Tora Shay with one single.



